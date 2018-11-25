Saturday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Covenant Christian 74, North Newton 51
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (23-16-20-15)
Ben Lins 7 13-17 27, Jake Peterson 1 0-0 3, Danny Bultema 1 2-4 4, Cameron VanderMolen 2 0-0 4, Cade Walstra 7 2-5 16, Gavin Herrema 7 2-2 20. Totals — 25 19-28 74.
NORTH NEWTON (8-14-13-16)
3-point field goals: Peterson 1, Herrema 4 (CC). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 16. Fouled out: Bakker, Herrema (CC). Leaders — Rebounds: Bultema 8 (CC). Assists: Herrema 8 (CC). Steals: Lins 3 (CC). JV score: Covenant Christian 37, North Newton 30.
Illiana Christian 67, Seneca 52
Seneca Thanksgiving tournament championship game
Notes — Illiana Christian's Mark Hernandez, Daniel Chandler and Logan Van Essen were named to the all-tournament team. Van Essen was named the tournament MVP and broke the tournament's four-game scoring record. Illiana Christian is 4-0.
Knox 61, Morgan Township 48
MORGAN TOWNSHIP (10-17-5-16)
Trevor Braden 8 1-4 17, Hunter Swivel 5 2-3 13, Cody Maxwell 2 2-4 7, Bubba Anderson 2 0-2 4, Luke Savage 2 0-0 4, Hayden Barnett 1 0-0 2, Ethan Lesko 0 1-2 1. Totals — 20 6-25 48.
KNOX (14-12-18-17)
Jared Prater 8 5-8 21, Eian Coad 7 6-6 24, Kevin Lovins 2 0-0 5, Gunner Wagner 0 5-7 5, Cade Short 2 0-1 4, Zac Rose 1 0-1 2. Totals — 20 16-23 61.
3-point field goals: Morgan Township (Maxwell 1, Swivel 1); Knox (Coad 4, Lovins 1). Total fouls: Morgan Township 22, Knox 13. Fouled out: Maxwell (MT), Tate Ivanyo (MT). Records: Morgan Township 0-1, Knox 2-0.
Munster 67, Portage 49
MUNSTER (5-23-15-24)
Tyler Zabrecky 1-3 4-6 7, Eric Jerge 1-3 0-0 2, PJ Katona 0-1 0-0 0, Tim Giannini 1-4 2-2 5, Jevon Morris 12-21 3-4 27, Josh Davis 5-9 5-6 15, Jeremiah Lovett 2-5 3-5 7, Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 1-2 0-1 2, Scott Farmer 0-2 2-2 2. Totals — 23-50 19-26 67.
PORTAGE (8-16-8-17)
Isaiah Hudson 1-5 0-0 2, Miguel Verduszo 1-3 0-0 3, Evan Olson 3-7 1-2 9, Xavier Aponde 5-7 1-1 16, Maurion Martin 2-6 0-1 5, Danny Bruno 1-1 0-0 3, Londen Harris 2-8 1-2 6, Aaron Parrett 1-3 1-1 3, Brandon English 1-2 0-0 2. Totals — 17-42 4-7 49.
3-point field goals: Munster (Zabrecky 1, Giannini 1); Portage (Verduszo 1, Olson 2, Aponde 5, Martin 1, Bruno 1, Harris 1). Leaders — Rebounds: Lovett 8 (M); Hudson 5, Martin 5, Harris 5 (P). Assists: Davis 4 (M); Hudson 4 (P). Steals: Morris 3, Davis 3 (M); Harris 2 (P). Team fouls: Munster 10, Portage 23. Fouled out: Parrett (P). Records: Munster 2-0, Portage 1-1.
West Side 86, Marquette Catholic 76
11th Lakeshore Classic
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC (14-19-30-13)
Jake Tarnow 3 2-4 8, Colin Kenney 11 8-10 34, Karsen Grott 4 1-2 12, Joe Andershock 4 0-1 10, Sydney Mahoney 0 0-0 0, Dayn Staab 4 0-0 11, Vaunte Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals — 26 12-19 76.
WEST SIDE (25-12-21-28)
Quimari Peterson 8 1-2 18, Nathan Irby 3 0-0 6, Paris Roberson 6 3-6 16, Emmanuel Calhoun 7 3-5 18, Parion Roberson 6 2-4 14, Jimmie Washington 4 1-1 9, Jalen Washington 2 0-0 4. Totals — 36 10-18 86.
3-point field goals: Marquette Catholic 12 (Kenney 4, Stabb 3, Grott 3, Andershock 2); West Side 3 (Peterson, Calhoun, Paris Roberson). Leaders — Rebounds: Grott 6 (MC); Calhoun 12 (WS). Steals: Stabb 3 (MC); Peterson 3, Irby 3 (WS). Team fouls: Marquette 16, West Side 19. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Marquette Catholic bench. Records: Marquette Catholic 0-1, West Side 1-0.
Whiting 83, Clark 51
CLARK (6-11-19-15)
WHITING (25-17-25-16)
G'Angelo Reillo 10-16 6-10 26, Diante Marshall 5-7 0-0 14, Osvaldo Terrazas 5-11 0-0 13, Zach Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Diandrea Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Nino Barbosa 2-8 6-11 10, Frank Senteno 3-8 2-2 9, Joel Torres 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas Knight 0-2 1-2 1, Derrick Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Manka 2-4 0-0 5, Emiliano Rodriguez 0-1 1-2 1. Totals — 29-60 16-27 83.
3-point field goals: Whiting (Diante Marshall 4, Terrazas 3, Senteno 1, Manka 1). Leaders — Rebounds: Reillo 13 (W). Assists: Reillo 9 (W). Steals: Diante Marshall 6 (W). Records: Whiting 2-0, Clark 0-1.
Girls Basketball
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 46, Valparaiso 37
FORT WAYNE CONCORDIA LUTHERAN (6-10-7-23)
VALPARAISO (6-6-15-10)
Sarah Douglas 3 0-0 9, Maddie Molnar 0 0-0 0, Jessica Gast 3 3-4 10, Grace Healy 0 2-2 2, Shea Pendleton 1 4-5 7, Aleah Ferngren 2 0-0 4, Taylor Zimmerman 0 0-2 0, Amelia Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Bolanle Ayangade 0 2-4, 2, Kiana Oelling 1 1-2 3. Totals — 10 12-19 37.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso (Douglas 3, Gast 1, Pendleton 1). Total fouls: Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 17, Valparaiso 25. Fouled out: Healy (V). Records: Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 5-2, Valparaiso 1-6.
Lake Central 51, Highland 37
HIGHLAND (5-8-18-6)
Grace Aurand 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Pickens 0 0-0 0, Danielle Opitz 0 0-0 0, Grace Melby 2 0-0 6, Chloe Churilla 0 1-2 1, Morgan Rinkema 1 2-4 5, Olivia Gibson 2 2-2 6, Amanda Cruse 0 2-2 2, Breanna Burbridge 0 0-0 0, Michaela Schmidt 3 11-14 17. Totals — 8 18-24 37.
LAKE CENTRAL (15-7-13-16)
Allie Mularski 0 3-4 3, Aubrey Rowser 1 0-0 2, Taylor Jaksich 7 5-7 23, Sara Zabrecky 4 2-2 13, Meghan Long 2 0-0 4, Tiana Morales 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Dijak 0 0-0 0, Abby Oedzes 0 0-0 0, Madison Dulski 0 0-0 0, Bailey Fehrman 2 1-2 6. Totals — 16 11-15 51.
3-point field goals: Highland (Melby 2, Rinkema 1); Lake Central (Jaksich 4, Zabrecky 3, Fehrman 1). Total fouls: Highland 11, Lake Central 18. Fouled out: none. Records: Highland 1-5, Lake Central 1-6.
Munster 61, Hebron 55
MUNSTER (12-12-16-21)
Izzy Bednarawski 26, Aleena Mongerie 19.
HEBRON (14-9-13-19)
Westville 53, West Central 37
WEST CENTRAL (6-10-15-6)
WESTVILLE (18-11-16-8)
Steppe 3-6 0-0 6, G Weston 2-10 6-6 11, S Weston 5-12 0-2 11, Rogers 6-12 0-1 12, Keeling 0-0 0-0 0, Albers 3-13 1-2 8, Fortune 2-7 1-2 5, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hisick 0-2 0-3 0, Hannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 21-63 8-16 53.
3-point field goals: Westville (G Weston 1, S Weston 1, Albers 1). Leaders — Rebounds: Albers 9 (WV). Assists: G Weston 4, Albers 4 (WV). Steals: Albers 5 (WV). Total fouls: West Central 15, Westville 9. Fouled out: none. Records: West Central 0-7, Westville 5-2.