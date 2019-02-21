High School
Boys Basketball
Covenant Christian 97, West Central 59
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (26-25-35-11)
Ben Lins 9 2-2 25, Danny Bultema 2 0-0 4, Carson Bakker 1 2-2 4, Cameron VanderMolen 1 0-0 2, Cade Walstra 9 2-2 20, Gavin Herrema 14 2-3 37, Isaac Alblas 2 0-0 5. Totals -- 38 8-9 97.
WEST CENTRAL (10-24-17-8)
3-point field goals: Lins 5, Herrema 7, Alblas 1 (CC). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 6. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Sectional 3A
AT MARIAN CATHOLIC
Bishop McNamara 52, Marian Catholic 41
MARIAN CATHOLIC (6-5-16-14)
Alyshea Smith 7 0 17, Samantha Barrett 1 0 2, Jalynn Alexander 3 0 6, Juliana Cutrara 2 1 7, Zikora Okonkwo 2 0 4, Anna Kleszynski 2 0 5, Endiyah Terry 0 0 0, Madison Wilcox 0 0 0, Rachael Kapocius 0 0 0, Amaiya Torian 0 0 0, Lannah Dee 0 0 0. Totals — 17 1 41.
BISHOP MCNAMARA (16-11-11-14)
3-point field goals: Smith 3, Cutrara 2, Okonkwo 1 (MC). Team fouls: Marian Catholic 9, Bishop McNamara 9.