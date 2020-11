COVID-19 delays start of Portage girls basketball season

PORTAGE — The IHSAA's 2020-21 girls basketball season began Monday, but Portage has already hit the brakes.

Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz confirmed Tuesday to The Times that the Indians have halted team activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The (Portage High School) girls basketball team has been temporarily paused due to COVID-19," Alaniz wrote in an email. "The girls will be able to resume their season in two weeks. The official date of their return will be Nov. 16."

Alaniz did not provide any additional information.

Portage is the first Region girls basketball program to suspend team gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has regularly affected fall sports around Northwest Indiana and the entire state.

The Indians scrimmaged at South Bend Adams on Oct. 31 and were supposed to host Andrean in their season opener Wednesday.

Now that team activities are on hold, it remains to be seen when Portage will be able to officially start its campaign.