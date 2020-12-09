COVID-19 sidelines several Region basketball programs

West Side was unable to play at Andrean on Dec. 1 and at home against Clark on Wednesday. According to Cougars athletic Robert Lee, the team's aforementioned matchup with Munster on Saturday has been postponed, as well as its home game against Morton on Dec. 15 and road contest against Warren Central on Dec. 19. Lee said no makeup dates have been set for any of West Side's missed games, and he could not say for certain when the team's next game would be.

School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott E. Miller confirmed to The Times on Wednesday that Gavit's girls and boys basketball teams are also on pause "out of an abundance of caution" in regards to COVID-19. He did not offer any additional information.

Gavit's next girls basketball game is scheduled for Saturday at Washington Township.

The Gladiators' boys basketball team was unable to play Tuesday at Calumet due to its own coronavirus concerns, and the program's next contest is scheduled for Saturday at home against Hobart.