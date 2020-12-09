COVID-19 sidelines several Region basketball programs

Stoppages and postponements have become the norm for Region basketball programs amid the coronavirus pandemic, and there are no signs of that trend slowing down.
The Times confirmed Wednesday that the Gavit, Lake Central, Merrillville, Munster and West Side girls basketball teams are on hold due to COVID-19, as well as the Calumet and Gavit boys basketball programs.
Of the 43 girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana, at least 23 of them have halted activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 issues within their respective programs. The list includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.
On the boys side, at least 12 of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a contest this season because of coronavirus concerns within their respective programs. The list includes Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Gavit, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
Whiting resumed winter sports Monday.
This is the second time that the Lake Central and Merrillville girls basketball teams have gone on pause due to COVID-19. Prior to the season, the Indians temporarily shut down in October. The Pirates postponed their season opener at home against South Bend St. Joseph on Dec. 7 and rescheduled that contest for Dec. 19.
Lake Central was unable to host Andrean on Tuesday. The team will also miss its home game Friday against Michigan City and its road matchup with Crown Point on Dec. 18.
According to Indians athletic director Chris Enyeart, those three games have been postponed and rescheduled. Lake Central will now host Andrean on Dec. 22, play at Crown Point on Jan. 4 and host Michigan City on Jan. 12.
Merrillville will be sidelined for at least its next three contests, which were all on the road. The Pirates were slated to face LaPorte on Friday, Penn on Saturday and Michigan City on Dec. 18.
According to Pirates athletic director Janis Qualizza, those three games have been postponed. The LaPorte and Michigan City matchups have been rescheduled for Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, respectively, but a makeup date for the contest at Penn has not been determined.
Munster athletic director Ira Zimmer said he has also retooled his school's girls basketball schedule. The Mustangs were supposed to host Lowell on Friday, but since they are on hold, that game has been moved to Jan. 2.
According to Zimmer, Munster was also supposed to host West Side on Saturday, but he said that game had already been postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Cougars' side.
The Mustangs will now look to resume their season Tuesday at home against LaPorte.
West Side was unable to play at Andrean on Dec. 1 and at home against Clark on Wednesday. According to Cougars athletic Robert Lee, the team's aforementioned matchup with Munster on Saturday has been postponed, as well as its home game against Morton on Dec. 15 and road contest against Warren Central on Dec. 19. Lee said no makeup dates have been set for any of West Side's missed games, and he could not say for certain when the team's next game would be.
School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott E. Miller confirmed to The Times on Wednesday that Gavit's girls and boys basketball teams are also on pause "out of an abundance of caution" in regards to COVID-19. He did not offer any additional information.
Gavit's next girls basketball game is scheduled for Saturday at Washington Township.
The Gladiators' boys basketball team was unable to play Tuesday at Calumet due to its own coronavirus concerns, and the program's next contest is scheduled for Saturday at home against Hobart.
Calumet athletic director Sara Kuntarich said her school's boys basketball program is also on hold "out of an abundance of caution" in light of COVID-19. The Warriors' aforementioned matchup with Gavit had already been postponed because of the Gladiators' COVID-19 issues, but now Calumet will be sidelined for at least its next three games, which were all on the road.
The team was supposed to face South Bend Career on Friday, Whiting on Dec. 15 and Griffith on Dec. 19. Those three contests have been postponed and makeup dates have not been set, according to Kuntarich.
The Warriors hope to continue their campaign Jan. 2 at Harrison.
