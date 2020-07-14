Crown Point alum, St. Francis runner Zachary Hoover hopes NAIA overturns disqualification

"When I asked her about it, she basically — in a kind way — blamed me," said Hoover, who has been a mainstay on the dean's list throughout his time at St. Francis. "That was just about it. She never said anything else about it."

Hoover admits that there was a bit of overlap between the two courses, but he expected that since they were both classes in his major. He also added that the books and course numbers for the classes were different.

It wasn't until December 2019 that Hoover found out about the scheduling issue. Saints men's cross country coach Jeff Barker called to notify him of the mistake in his class schedule, which was brought to his attention by assistant men's cross country coach Jeff Chiapello, who is the director of academic advising at St. Francis. But by that time it was too late.

Hoover ultimately took an online religion course from Campbellsville University over winter break to fix the issue, ensuring that he would be eligible for track season this past spring, but cross country is still up in the air.

In an effort to have the NAIA overturn its decision to disqualify him for the 2020 cross country season, Hoover and his family have turned to Miami-based sports attorney Jason Setchen for help.