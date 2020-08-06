Crown Point athletes get a second chance with Babe Ruth tournament

CROWN POINT — Frank Plesac and Bryce Pause are familiar opponents.
Plesac’s NWI Rippers and Pause’s CP Diamond Dogs faced off for the third day in a row Thursday at the Crown Point Babe Ruth complex in the Northern Indiana Senior Babe Ruth 16-18 State Tournament.
This year is the second consecutive season the teams played in the championship.
The Diamond Dogs beat the Rippers 2-1 to claim the title after forcing a winner-take-all final game with a 5-1 win Wednesday.
They’re familiar teammates, too. Both were seniors with state championship hopes on a Crown Point baseball team that was ranked No. 4 in the state in the preseason. When COVID-19 shut spring sports down, they lost their chance to realize those dreams.
“I was pretty torn up,” Plesac said. “I’ve been playing with these dudes since I was 8 years old.”
With no high school games, the Babe Ruth season offered relief from being quarantined. Plesac said it felt like being free again.
Things looked normal after the first pitch. After Diamond Dogs shortstop Zach Stubitsch hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning of Wednesday's game, he was welcomed back into the dugout with high-fives.
But signs of the pandemic remained. There was no after game handshake line. Masks were worn in the dugouts. As the Diamond Dogs took their positions in the fourth inning in game one, Pause took two steps onto the field with his mask on before realizing his mistake and turning back to the dugout.
The Diamond Dogs relied on small ball and good pitching to win Wednesday. It’s coach Brian Pause’s strategy against the Rippers when he knows every pitch matters.
It was the recipe to success again Thursday. Stubitsch, the Diamond Dogs starting pitcher, brought in the first run on a groundout to short after two consecutive sacrifice bunts put runners to second and third.
Stubitsch controlled the game on the mound as well, working out of a jam in the fourth. He pitched five innings to guide the Diamond Dogs.
“It’s a lot better than sitting at home,” Stubitsch said. “When I get on the field, everything goes out of my head and I get to play the game.”
Plesac represented the winning run when he came up to bat in the seventh. He popped up to second, where Stubitsch was waiting to secure the Diamond Dogs’ revenge.
Bryce Pause, Stubitsch and Plesac were three of 13 returning Crown Point seniors and three of eight headed off to play in college.
“After the quarantine was over and they said we’re going to try to have a season this year, I was pumped,” Bryce Pause said.
Both the Rippers and Diamond Dogs are made up of a majority Crown Point players, punctuating the rivalry.
“It’s that competitive friendship,” Plesac said. “It makes it a more interesting game because you don’t want them to beat you.”
Bryce Pause said he and his teammates talked about the possibility of the high school season getting canceled when schools were sent online. They brought a mound to a teammates’ house to work out as a group without official practices.
“We were two days away from our first game of the season,” Plesac said. “Our coach let us know basically we have to clear our stuff out, we’re not having a season.”
Before graduation, they met again to talk about what could have been.
“It was a tough pill to swallow,” Pause said. “That’s what spring usually is; the end of the school year means baseball.”
Gallery: Senior Babe Ruth championship series
