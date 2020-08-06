Crown Point athletes get a second chance with Babe Ruth tournament

But signs of the pandemic remained. There was no after game handshake line. Masks were worn in the dugouts. As the Diamond Dogs took their positions in the fourth inning in game one, Pause took two steps onto the field with his mask on before realizing his mistake and turning back to the dugout.

The Diamond Dogs relied on small ball and good pitching to win Wednesday. It’s coach Brian Pause’s strategy against the Rippers when he knows every pitch matters.

It was the recipe to success again Thursday. Stubitsch, the Diamond Dogs starting pitcher, brought in the first run on a groundout to short after two consecutive sacrifice bunts put runners to second and third.

Stubitsch controlled the game on the mound as well, working out of a jam in the fourth. He pitched five innings to guide the Diamond Dogs.

“It’s a lot better than sitting at home,” Stubitsch said. “When I get on the field, everything goes out of my head and I get to play the game.”

Plesac represented the winning run when he came up to bat in the seventh. He popped up to second, where Stubitsch was waiting to secure the Diamond Dogs’ revenge.