Crown Point boys basketball on hold due to COVID-19

Crown Point is on pause.

Bulldogs athletic director Bill Dorulla confirmed to The Times that his school's boys basketball team has halted its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will be back to practice on Jan. 7," Dorulla wrote in an email Wednesday.

With addition of Crown Point, at least 19 of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 issues within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville and Whiting.

On the girls side, at least 29 of the 43 teams in Northwest Indiana have paused activities and/or missed a contest this season due to coronavirus concerns within their respective programs. The list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.