Crown Point boys basketball on hold due to COVID-19

Stock basketball (Crown point boys basketball)

The Crown Point boys basketball team withdrew from the Chesterton Classic due to COVID-19.

 File, The Times

Crown Point is on pause.

Bulldogs athletic director Bill Dorulla confirmed to The Times that his school's boys basketball team has halted its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will be back to practice on Jan. 7," Dorulla wrote in an email Wednesday.

With addition of Crown Point, at least 19 of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 issues within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville and Whiting.

On the girls side, at least 29 of the 43 teams in Northwest Indiana have paused activities and/or missed a contest this season due to coronavirus concerns within their respective programs. The list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.

The Crown Point boys basketball team was slated to compete in the Chesterton Classic on Tuesday before hosting West Lafayette and Michigan City on Saturday and Jan. 8, respectively. The Bulldogs ultimately withdrew from the Chesterton Classic and were replaced by Lake Central. According to Dorulla, the team's contests against West Lafayette and Michigan City have been postponed but makeup dates have not been set.

Crown Point's next scheduled game following those two postponements is at Merrillville on Jan. 15, which could mark the resumption of its campaign.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

