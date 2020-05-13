Crown Point cross country, track coach Keith Iddings retires after 23 years

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Crown Point's cross country and track coach, a large part of Keith Iddings' life revolved around a stop watch. Every practice and meet was geared toward helping his athletes run faster, but now, he is finally ready to slow down.

The 1981 Crown Point graduate is retiring from coaching after guiding the boys cross country team for 23 years and leading the boys track team for 16 years. He announced his decision to his athletes and Bulldogs athletic director Bill Dorulla at the beginning of the 2020 track season, and the coronavirus pandemic simply accelerated the process.

Despite the abrupt ending, Iddings said he looks forward to just focusing on his family, which has changed quite a bit since he started coaching.

"My father-in-law passed away last summer. My dad passed away in November, and they were both very huge parts of my upbringing and development," Iddings said. "Realizing that they are now gone, I look at my granddaughters and my grandson and I'm like, 'OK, well they're not here for them. So, I think it's time that I'm here for them.'"

Iddings explained that the demands of being a cross country and track coach forced him to miss a lot of time with his loved ones. Both sports go hand in hand, so whenever an offseason rolled around, it doubled as a preseason.