Crown Point cross country, track coach Keith Iddings retires after 23 years
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Crown Point cross country, track coach Keith Iddings retires after 23 years

As Crown Point's cross country and track coach, a large part of Keith Iddings' life revolved around a stop watch. Every practice and meet was geared toward helping his athletes run faster, but now, he is finally ready to slow down.

The 1981 Crown Point graduate is retiring from coaching after guiding the boys cross country team for 23 years and leading the boys track team for 16 years. He announced his decision to his athletes and Bulldogs athletic director Bill Dorulla at the beginning of the 2020 track season, and the coronavirus pandemic simply accelerated the process.

Despite the abrupt ending, Iddings said he looks forward to just focusing on his family, which has changed quite a bit since he started coaching.

"My father-in-law passed away last summer. My dad passed away in November, and they were both very huge parts of my upbringing and development," Iddings said. "Realizing that they are now gone, I look at my granddaughters and my grandson and I'm like, 'OK, well they're not here for them. So, I think it's time that I'm here for them.'"

Iddings explained that the demands of being a cross country and track coach forced him to miss a lot of time with his loved ones. Both sports go hand in hand, so whenever an offseason rolled around, it doubled as a preseason.

He wasn't able to take vacations during spring break or over the summer because there was always a group of young men relying on him to lead them. But following more than two decades of coaching year round, Iddings said one of the first things on his to-do-list will be to visit his oldest daughter, Elizabeth Smith, who is moving from California to Florida.

"My son-in-law (who is in the Air Force) is in test pilot school because apparently flying F-15s wasn't scary enough," Iddings said with a laugh. "He's going to be transferred to a base in Florida, so now with not coaching, and after the COVID-19 pandemic, our plan is to go see them."

Since Iddings' youngest daughter, Rebecca Smith, resides in Crown Point, he was able to see her more often during his coaching career. But going forward he won't have to schedule his visits around practices and meets, and can instead turn his full attention to her and his only grandson.

Dorulla would have loved to keep Iddings on his athletic staff, but he also understands that Iddings made a lot of sacrifices in order to help the Bulldogs return to prominence.

During Iddings' tenure, Crown Point won six sectional titles in boys track, including three consecutive championship from 2013-2015. The Bulldogs also excelled in cross country, claiming 14 sectional crowns, seven regional titles and their first semistate championship since 1981 in the fall.

"Cross country this year was probably one of his best years, winning semistate and placing (seventh) at the state finals." Dorulla said. "Keith is just one of those guys who did everything. All of the kids loved him, and our teams were always very well-coached and disciplined."

Dorulla plans to hire a new boys track coach by the time the 2020-21 school year starts in the fall. Assistant boys track and cross country coach Erik Forehand will take over the boys cross country program. Forehand spent three years alongside Iddings and said he's proud to be his successor.

"Coach (Iddings) was great at starting each practice and just having a discussion or a story to share with the kids, every single day," Forehand said. "There wasn't a day that went by where he was like, 'OK, guys. Here's the workout. Go get it done.' It was always some type of lesson that he included."

Iddings said his main goal, beyond running, was to teach his athletes how to be respectable young men. He made them do push-ups whenever he heard them use profanity or derogatory language, but insisted that it was to encourage them to hold themselves to a higher standard.

Senior runners Geno Christofanelli and Chaqwan Williams said they're grateful to have had Iddings as their coach throughout high school. Both athletes wish they could've had one more year with him, but even without their final prep campaigns, they're still thankful for the countless hours Iddings dedicated to them and the program.

"He wasn't just a coach. He taught us skills that will help us later on," said Christofanelli, who will continue his career at Purdue. "Throughout all of his stories that he told us about his time in the military, you really got to know how to be a better man not only in running, but the remainder of your life."

Williams, who was a star sprinter for the Bulldogs, added that Iddings believed every athlete that came through his program had the chance to do something special.

"He told us this before the (track) postseason started in 2018, 'Deciding that you can't do something is far worse than failing,'" Williams said. "That really stuck with me."

Iddings' love of running began when he joined the track team at Morton Middle School as a youngster, and the first time he ever heard of cross country was when he was a junior at Crown Point.

Unfortunately, Iddings had to work during high school so he wasn't able to participate in cross country. But he eventually found his way back to his alma mater and, ironically, it gave him the opportunity to bring his journey full circle.

The Bulldogs won their first boys cross country semistate title in 1979, which was Iddings' junior year of high school. After missing out on the first semistate crown in program history 40 years ago as an athlete, he was able to make up for it in his final season as a coach.

"We knew that we did well and had qualified for state. The question was just, 'Are we going to be semistate champions?'" Iddings said of his team’s performance at the New Prairie Semistate in 2019. "And when we heard the second place team announced and it wasn't us so we knew that we were first, the look on the kids' faces was just awesome."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

