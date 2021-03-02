Crown Point duo, Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely headline IBCA All-State selections

Blakely also put together a noteworthy campaign at Bishop Noll. The star senior led the state in scoring at 31.7 points per game and recorded two 50-point outings, highlighted by a program-record 55 points against Andrean on Jan. 5. She wrapped up her prep career as the Warriors' all-time leading scorer with 2,324 points, which ranks 16th all-time in Indiana girls basketball history.

The only Region girls basketball player who has scored more points than Blakely is former West Side star Dana Evans, who now plays at Louisville and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season Tuesday. She ranks fifth all-time in state history with 2,832 points during her time at West Side.

Blakely is uncommitted but has scholarship offers from Indiana State, Middle Tennessee State and Stetson.

Thompson has already sewed up her college decision and will continue her career at Northern Kentucky. The standout forward averaged 22.6 points and 14.9 rebounds per game in her final prep season, notching a double-double in all 19 of the Michigan City's contests.

She finished her high school career with over 1,000 points and over 1,000 rebounds and was a McDonald's All-American Games nominee alongside Blakely.