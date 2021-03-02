Crown Point duo, Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely headline IBCA All-State selections

The Region was well-represented when the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its all-state selections Tuesday.
Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely and Michigan City's Trinity Thompson were both named to the IBCA Senior All-State Super 15 team, while the Crown Point duo Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard, who led the Bulldogs to their third girls basketball state title Saturday, were selected to the IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15 team.
"I think (Stoddard and Carrothers) complement each other really well," Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. "A lot of stuff that we do offensively involves the pick and roll game with those two, and defensively we're aggressive, and Lilly is just that rock for us at the basket. I think this is a great accomplishment for them."
Both juniors, who are 79-3 in their prep careers, were thrilled to clinch Crown Point's first girls basketball state championship since 1985 with a 44-34 win over Brownsburg at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday. Carrothers had a game-high 25-points, seven rebounds and five steals. Stoddard totaled five points, a game-high 12 rebounds and one block.
After the contest, Carrothers disclosed one of the Bulldogs' keys to success.
"Just being fearless and relentless," Carrothers said Saturday. "I think that we did a good job of that."
Blakely also put together a noteworthy campaign at Bishop Noll. The star senior led the state in scoring at 31.7 points per game and recorded two 50-point outings, highlighted by a program-record 55 points against Andrean on Jan. 5. She wrapped up her prep career as the Warriors' all-time leading scorer with 2,324 points, which ranks 16th all-time in Indiana girls basketball history.
The only Region girls basketball player who has scored more points than Blakely is former West Side star Dana Evans, who now plays at Louisville and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season Tuesday. She ranks fifth all-time in state history with 2,832 points during her time at West Side.
Blakely is uncommitted but has scholarship offers from Indiana State, Middle Tennessee State and Stetson.
Thompson has already sewed up her college decision and will continue her career at Northern Kentucky. The standout forward averaged 22.6 points and 14.9 rebounds per game in her final prep season, notching a double-double in all 19 of the Michigan City's contests.
She finished her high school career with over 1,000 points and over 1,000 rebounds and was a McDonald's All-American Games nominee alongside Blakely.
"I think oftentimes this area gets overlooked and to be able to get this sort of recognition from girls basketball, it's outstanding and it's well-deserved," Seibert said. "It's definitely a credit to all of these kids. A lot of them have grown up playing against one another, and a lot of them are friends. It's neat to see all of the success they're having together."
LaPorte star and Purdue Fort Wayne recruit Ryin Ott was selected to the IBCA Senior Large School All-State team, and Andrean all-time leading scorer Julia Schutz was named to the IBCA Senior Small School All-State team. Both players guided their programs to back-to-back sectional crowns.
Schutz' teammate, Dyamond Blair, Lake Station all-time leading scorer and Purdue Northwest commit Taylor Austin, fellow Lake Station standout and PNW recruit Laila Rogers, Bishop Noll's Rose Fuentes, Merrillville all-time steals leader Torri Miller, Munster's Aleena Mongerie, Morgan Township's Emma O'Brien, Valparaiso's Kiana Oelling and Crown Point defensive specialist and Indiana University Northwest commit Alyna Santiago were all selected as IBCA Senior All-State honorable mentions.
Andrean's Tori Allen and Kouts star Ally Capouch were both named to the IBCA Underclass Small School All-State team, playing vital roles in their teams' sectional crowns this season.
Hobart's Asia Donald rounds out the Region's all-state players, earning an IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention.
Austin, Blakely, Ott, Santiago and Thompson were also invited to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s 40th annual Top 60 Senior Girls’ Workout, which will be held Sunday at Beech Grove High School near Indianapolis. Bishop Noll coach Vanita Golston has also been chosen as one of the coaches for the event.
"I'm incredibly happy for (Santiago)," Seibert said. "To see all of her hard work pay from where she was last year with (a torn right ACL) and then to come back and win a state championship and also get some individual accolades, I couldn't be happier for her. Even though her numbers don't jump off the page, anybody who watched us play knows how much she meant to us and what a difference maker she was."