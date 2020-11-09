Crown Point girls basketball delays start of season due to COVID-19

CROWN POINT — Crown Point, arguably the Region's top girls basketball program, has hit the brakes.

Bulldogs athletic director Bill Dorulla announced in a press release Monday that his school's girls basketball team is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"After being notified of a positive COVID case in our school district, contact tracing determined that Crown Point High School’s JV/ varsity girls basketball team must quarantine," Dorulla wrote. "All practices are canceled through Nov. 18."

The Bulldogs were slated to host Bishop Noll in their season opener Tuesday, play at Morton on Saturday and face Andrean on the road Nov. 17. Those three games have been postponed, according to Dorulla.

"Information about rescheduling these games will be available at a later date," Dorulla wrote.

Crown Point, ranked No. 4 in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll, is at least the ninth Northwest Indiana program that has temporarily paused team activities. The others are: Hebron, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso and Westville.