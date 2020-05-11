Crown Point grad, former Michigan star Spike Albrecht hosts basketball workouts via Zoom

College basketball fans are pretty familiar with Spike Albrecht.
The 2011 Crown Point graduate and former Michigan and Purdue guard catapulted himself into overnight stardom by scoring 17 points off the bench in the first half of the 2013 NCAA championship game.
This year, there wasn't an opportunity for a relatively unknown player to become a household name. The NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Albrecht hasn't allowed social distancing to stop him from helping the next wave of players who aspire to one day compete in March Madness.
Over the last few weeks, Albrecht has been leading hundreds of up-and coming athletes through ball-handling drills from his family's garage via Zoom.
"I started doing them back in March. I was doing them with my prep school team that I've been coaching at, which is Northfield Mount Hermon, out in Massachusetts," said Albrecht, who came back to Crown Point to quarantine with his family. "I was kind of just doing it with those guys to start. ... But it's just really evolved over the last two weeks. We started at like 20 kids, and now, we have 200-250 kids on each workout."
Sundays and Wednesdays are geared toward younger players, while Tuesdays and Thursdays are focused on an older, more advanced crowd. Each session is roughly 45 minutes, and Albrecht's younger sister, Hannah Albrecht, has also joined in.
In February, Hannah Albrecht wrapped up her senior season at Purdue Fort Wayne, where she was a three-year starter.
Although the majority of players participating in each training session are boys, Hannah Albrecht said she enjoys seeing the girls hone their skills, too.
"We do have quite a few girls, actually, which is awesome," Hannah Albrecht said. "That's something where I came in and really tried to expand it to the Region, just trying to get more girls. We have a lot of little girls which is funny, but it's cool. They get to hang out with the boys and try to compete with the boys, so it's fun."
Crown Point boys coach Clint Swan spoke to Spike Albrecht about doing dribbling drills through Zoom before his former player made the idea public. After talking it over, Spike Albrecht decided to do a trial run with Swan's current players, and it went well.
Since then, the popularity of Spike Albrecht's workouts have continued to grow. In high school, Spike Albrecht scored 1,059 points and was chosen as the Duneland Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player as a senior. However, he never received any interest from Division I programs.
Instead, Spike Albrecht continued his career at Northfield Mount Hermon. Following a strong 2011-12 campaign with the Hoggers, he earned a scholarship to Michigan and made a name for himself with a season-high 17 points in 2013 NCAA title game as a freshman.
"Obviously, it was tough because we ended up losing the game, and that wasn't the outcome we wanted," Spike Albrecht said. "But looking back now, it's just a really, really gratifying feeling — knowing all of the long hours and hard work that I put into the game of basketball.
"I finally got an opportunity to show it, and it just so happened to be on the biggest stage."
Swan attended the 2013 NCAA final at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta and was in awe of his former player's outing, highlighted by four consecutive 3-pointers in the first half.
"It was very emotional," Swan said. "I sat down in the bleacher, and I started crying. ... No one would offer him a Division I scholarship in high school, and I was begging coaches to come see him. It would have been very easy for Spike to give up, but he didn't it."
Spike Albrecht ended his college career with Purdue in 2017 and went into medical sales after earning a graduate degree. However, his stint in corporate America didn't last long.
Early on, Spike Albrecht realized that his new career wouldn't be fulfilling, so he changed course. His love of basketball ultimately led him into coaching, and now — because of the the COVID-19 outbreak — Zoom training. Next week, he will even make an appearance on "219Hoops," a YouTube channel for ball-handling that Merrillville coach Bo Patton started after being inspired by his colleague and friend.
"It's been really, really cool to share my experiences and some of my gifts and my talents, I guess you could say, with some of the younger generation," Spike Albrecht said. "I was fortunate to have two older brothers and a lot of friends and guys that I looked up to, who taught me a lot. So, I feel like it's only right to help the future hoopers coming up."
