Crown Point grad, former Michigan star Spike Albrecht hosts basketball workouts via Zoom

"Obviously, it was tough because we ended up losing the game, and that wasn't the outcome we wanted," Spike Albrecht said. "But looking back now, it's just a really, really gratifying feeling — knowing all of the long hours and hard work that I put into the game of basketball.

"I finally got an opportunity to show it, and it just so happened to be on the biggest stage."

Swan attended the 2013 NCAA final at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta and was in awe of his former player's outing, highlighted by four consecutive 3-pointers in the first half.

"It was very emotional," Swan said. "I sat down in the bleacher, and I started crying. ... No one would offer him a Division I scholarship in high school, and I was begging coaches to come see him. It would have been very easy for Spike to give up, but he didn't it."

Spike Albrecht ended his college career with Purdue in 2017 and went into medical sales after earning a graduate degree. However, his stint in corporate America didn't last long.