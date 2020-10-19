 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point, Highland and North Newton on track for playoffs after canceling regular season finales due to COVID-19
alert urgent
Prep football | COVID-19

Crown Point, Highland and North Newton on track for playoffs after canceling regular season finales due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Crown Point, Highland and North Newton were unable to play in their regular-season finales last week due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs.

All three teams will be back in action for the postseason.

Highland, which is 3-4, suspended football activities Oct. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic and canceled its home game Oct. 16 against Kankakee Valley.

Trojans athletic director Ryan Harrington said the program resumed practiced Monday and will continue its campaign Friday at home against Griffith in Sectional 17.

"After our five days off here, we've been able to eliminate any potential spread of the virus, and we're ready to move forward," Harrington said. "We still have a lot of kids out on contact tracing, but we're going to be able to have enough (players) to put a team on the field."

North Newton, which is 4-4, canceled its game at Tri-County on Oct. 16 "due to COVID-19 concerns at North Newton Jr./Sr. High," according to the Rensselaer Republican.

Spartans athletic Mike Atwood confirmed via text message to The Times that his school's football team will resume practice this week and host Wheeler on Friday in Sectional 33.

Crown Point football coach Kevin Enright also confirmed in a text message to The Times that his program is rounding back into shape. The Bulldogs, who are 4-2, canceled their last two regular-season games at home against Chesterton in Week 8 and at Michigan City in Week 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We never officially stopped practice. We only quarantined some kids due to contact tracing," Enright wrote. "Practice has gone on, but we'll be at full strength (Tuesday)."

Unlike North Newton (Class 2A) and Highland (Class 4A), Crown Point will have an extra week to prepare for the playoffs since it competes in Class 6A. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Merrillville on Oct. 30 in Sectional 1.

During the regular season, the Pirates rolled past Crown Point for a 42-7 home victory in Week 3.

Gallery: Lake Central at Crown Point football

+15 Gallery: Lake Central at Crown Point football

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts