Crown Point, Highland and North Newton on track for playoffs after canceling regular season finales due to COVID-19

Crown Point, Highland and North Newton were unable to play in their regular-season finales last week due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs.

All three teams will be back in action for the postseason.

Highland, which is 3-4, suspended football activities Oct. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic and canceled its home game Oct. 16 against Kankakee Valley.

Trojans athletic director Ryan Harrington said the program resumed practiced Monday and will continue its campaign Friday at home against Griffith in Sectional 17.

"After our five days off here, we've been able to eliminate any potential spread of the virus, and we're ready to move forward," Harrington said. "We still have a lot of kids out on contact tracing, but we're going to be able to have enough (players) to put a team on the field."

North Newton, which is 4-4, canceled its game at Tri-County on Oct. 16 "due to COVID-19 concerns at North Newton Jr./Sr. High," according to the Rensselaer Republican.