Crown Point, Highland and North Newton on track for playoffs after canceling regular season finales due to COVID-19

Crown Point, Highland and North Newton were unable to play in their regular-season finales last week due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs.
All three teams will be back in action for the postseason.
Highland, which is 3-4, suspended football activities Oct. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic and canceled its home game Oct. 16 against Kankakee Valley.
Trojans athletic director Ryan Harrington said the program resumed practiced Monday and will continue its campaign Friday at home against Griffith in Sectional 17.
"After our five days off here, we've been able to eliminate any potential spread of the virus, and we're ready to move forward," Harrington said. "We still have a lot of kids out on contact tracing, but we're going to be able to have enough (players) to put a team on the field."
North Newton, which is 4-4, canceled its game at Tri-County on Oct. 16 "due to COVID-19 concerns at North Newton Jr./Sr. High," according to the Rensselaer Republican.
Spartans athletic Mike Atwood confirmed via text message to The Times that his school's football team will resume practice this week and host Wheeler on Friday in Sectional 33.
Crown Point football coach Kevin Enright also confirmed in a text message to The Times that his program is rounding back into shape. The Bulldogs, who are 4-2, canceled their last two regular-season games at home against Chesterton in Week 8 and at Michigan City in Week 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We never officially stopped practice. We only quarantined some kids due to contact tracing," Enright wrote. "Practice has gone on, but we'll be at full strength (Tuesday)."
Unlike North Newton (Class 2A) and Highland (Class 4A), Crown Point will have an extra week to prepare for the playoffs since it competes in Class 6A. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Merrillville on Oct. 30 in Sectional 1.
During the regular season, the Pirates rolled past Crown Point for a 42-7 home victory in Week 3.
