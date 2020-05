Crown Point sophomore Jessica Carrothers ranked top 50 nationally; rolls in scholarship offers with teammate Lilly Stoddard

“My AAU coach and (Crown Point) coach (Chris) Seibert have been giving me numbers of coaches that want me to call them,” said Carrothers, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 27. “So, I’ll talk to a few coaches for like 20 minutes each call.”

The Bulldogs have posted a 54-2 record over the last two seasons, and fellow sophomore Lilly Stoddard has also been a big part of the team’s success. Normally, she and Carrothers would be representing their AAU program, Indiana Elite, at this point of the year, but the COVID-19 outbreak has halted basketball tournaments around the country.

In the meantime, the 6-4 forward has kept busy with her older sister, Abby Stoddard, and younger brother, Luke Stoddard. Abby Stoddard is a senior at Crown Point and will continue her career at Butler.

“We have a hoop at our house, so we’ve been playing a lot of 1-on-1 and doing a lot of ball-handling,” Lilly Stoddard said. “We have Zoom calls with trainers that we all do, we have a weight room in our basement and we’ve been going on runs. So, I’m pretty fortunate to have access to all of that because I know a lot of people don’t.”