Crown Point star Lilly Stoddard receives invite to McDonald's All American Games camp

CROWN POINT — Lilly Stoddard is in the middle of a stellar season with the Crown Point volleyball team, but that hasn't taken away from her status as one of the top prep basketball players in the nation.
After a volleyball practice last month, the star junior was notified by her mom that she had received an invitation to a McDonald's All American Games evaluation camp. The two-day event will be held Oct. 24-25 at FieldhouseUSA in Frisco, Texas.
Stoddard, a 6-foot-4 forward, is one of 150 players that will be in attendance. One hundred seniors were selected, and 50 juniors were chosen from around the country.
"I was shocked. I was not expecting this, but I'm very blessed and grateful," Stoddard said. "I thought playing with my AAU team (Indiana Elite) this year really helped me get better, so I really owe it to them, as well as everybody else I've played for. I owe it to my family, too."
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Stoddard's typically busy summer was anything but. Since nearly the entire sports world was on hold, she passed the time by working out with her younger brother Luke and older sister Abby, who has continued her career at Butler. The three of them honed their skills with a personal trainer via Zoom, and while it wasn't ideal, she thinks it helped her remain ready for when the AAU season eventually began.
With Indiana Elite, Stoddard said she's already faced several of the country's premier high school players. This upcoming McDAAG showcase is yet another chance to see how she stacks up.
"I definitely think playing against better competition makes you better," Stoddard said. "I've been playing against these girls for the past couple of years. ... Two people from my AAU team actually got invited as well. Alyssa Crockett (Westfield) and Meg Newman (North Central) also got invited, so that'll be cool to go with them."
Stoddard has garnered the attention of several college programs throughout her prep career, and although athletes still aren't able to take official college visits due to COVID-19, more suitors are probably on the horizon. The junior has scholarship offers from Arizona State, Ball State, Butler, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.
Support Local Journalism
"It's been tough to really get a feel for a school when you can't physically be there, but some colleges have been doing online visits," Stoddard said. "They'll do a campus tour through Zoom, and I can ask questions, which is still really awesome. I'm just trying my best to make it work."
Colorado has also thrown its hat in the ring, offering Stoddard a scholarship in basketball and volleyball, and for good reason.
Crown Point's volleyball team finished the regular season with a 27-3 record, and Stoddard has dominated as a middle hitter. She has registered 152 kills and a team-high 63 blocks, and will try to lead the program on a deep postseason run when it continues its campaign Saturday at the Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional.
The Bulldogs also have a powerhouse girls basketball program that Stoddard has been a catalyst for, too. Last season, the team finished 26-1 en route to its second straight Class 4A sectional title, and she averaged 9.7 points and team highs of 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.
Crown Point girls basketball coach Chris Seibert said Stoddard has only scratched the surface of her potential. He added that participating in a McDAAG camp will be the perfect setting for her to compete and improve.
The last McDonald's All-American girls basketball player chosen from the Region was standout guard Dana Evans, who graduated from West Side in 2017 and now plays at Louisville. With Stoddard's skill set and upside, Seibert believes his star forward could be next in line.
"I think that everyone that is invited to this (McDAAG) event has been selected for a reason," Seibert said. " ... For Lilly, it'll be great to be seen by a lot of people who ultimately make those decisions and pick those teams. I definitely think she has the chance and the ability to continue to grow and be a McDonald's All-American her senior year."
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!