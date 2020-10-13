Crown Point star Lilly Stoddard receives invite to McDonald's All American Games camp

With Indiana Elite, Stoddard said she's already faced several of the country's premier high school players. This upcoming McDAAG showcase is yet another chance to see how she stacks up.

"I definitely think playing against better competition makes you better," Stoddard said. "I've been playing against these girls for the past couple of years. ... Two people from my AAU team actually got invited as well. Alyssa Crockett (Westfield) and Meg Newman (North Central) also got invited, so that'll be cool to go with them."

Stoddard has garnered the attention of several college programs throughout her prep career, and although athletes still aren't able to take official college visits due to COVID-19, more suitors are probably on the horizon. The junior has scholarship offers from Arizona State, Ball State, Butler, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.

"It's been tough to really get a feel for a school when you can't physically be there, but some colleges have been doing online visits," Stoddard said. "They'll do a campus tour through Zoom, and I can ask questions, which is still really awesome. I'm just trying my best to make it work."

Colorado has also thrown its hat in the ring, offering Stoddard a scholarship in basketball and volleyball, and for good reason.