There is a saying in sports that every athlete laces up their shoes the same way.
It is reiterated by players after upset victories and preached by coaches following improbable wins. And every time that phrase is repeated, its authenticity wanes and its platitude increases — perhaps overlooking a deeper meaning behind an athlete’s will to succeed.
For Elias Gerodemos, whose prep basketball career at Crown Point came to a close last week, that additional inspiration comes from his late uncle, Harry Zairis. Zairis died of a heart attack on June 11, 2018, while staying with Gerodemos and his family.
He was 43 years old.
“I’m close with all of my uncles, but this one, I was his first nephew,” Gerodemos said. “He was always with me, and I kind of grew up with him. The bond we had, you couldn’t break us. With me, my sister and him, he was like our other sibling. The way he treated us, he was so fun to be around. It was heartbreaking losing him.”
Zairis lived in Florida and flew to Indiana to visit his sister and her family before starting a new job. But when spent the night and went to bed on June 10, he didn’t wake up the next morning.
Gerodemos remembers that day vividly — the pain he felt initially, along with the sorrow he carries now — but he isn’t the only one who shoulders that burden. Maria Gerodemos, Elias Gerodemos’ mother, will never forget the day she lost her brother.
June 11 is her wedding anniversary. And on that date in 2000, when she married Chris Gerodemos, Zairis was there to see her walk down the aisle. In that moment, one of the happiest of her life, Maria Gerodemos could not have imagined that 18 years later her brother and groomsman would be gone. But since then, she has relied on her husband and children to help her carry on.
“If it wasn’t for them, it’d be too hard on me,” Maria Gerodemos said. “Elias picks up a lot of the pieces. And it’s unfortunate because you kind of lose your youth before you’re supposed to. A 17, 18-year-old kid, you should be having fun. And it’s not that he doesn’t, but he just saw things that typically you would hope you don’t see in a lifetime.”
Honoring his memory
During his final prep season, Elias Gerodemos was the Bulldogs’ clear-cut leader and one of the team’s most talented players. He averaged a team-high 17.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, but what set him apart from other top players in the Region was the senior’s efficiency.
Elias Gerodemos shot 56.9 percent from the field, 47.2 percent from behind the arc and 80.4 percent at the free throw line. He finished his three-year varsity career with 711 points — 400 of them this past season — and 257 rebounds. But what impressed Crown Point coach Clint Swan the most was Elias Gerodemos’ versatility and selflessness.
Whether it was scoring at a high rate or repeatedly drawing charges, Swan said Elias Gerodemos was always willing to do what was best for the team. And to a certain extent, his altruistic approach to the game was sometimes counterproductive.
“There were times when we probably needed him to be more selfish just because he’s such a talented basketball player,” Swan said. “I think that’s one of the things that kind of gets lost in all of this. He’s such a good kid, and he’s so unselfish that I think sometimes his overall talent gets overlooked. Elias is a very, very good basketball player.”
Crown Point came up just short of winning a Class 4A sectional title on its home floor, and Swan believes if anyone deserved to raise that championship trophy it was Elias Gerodemos. The senior was a part of the Bulldogs' program years before he started playing on Friday nights — attending youth camps and playing on the school’s AAU team — and worked tirelessly to become the player he is today.
Maria Gerodemos helped her son begin his basketball career when he was in fourth grade, and she is honest about the progress he’s made since he first graced the hardwood. Early on, Elias Gerodemos wasn’t a natural by any stretch. She recalls times that he’d get confused on different plays and how he'd consistently turn the ball over because he struggled to catch, pass or dribble.
“When he learned to play basketball, or at least tried, he used to set screens on himself,” Maria Gerodemos said with a laugh. “My husband would walk out of the fieldhouse yelling. So we took him to all of these camps trying to figure it out. It was like, ‘Oh my God. I don’t think this kid can play a sport. He’s not coordinated. He’s setting screens on himself.’"
She didn’t force her son to play basketball or any other sport, but one of the main reasons Maria Gerodemos kept encouraging her son is because he loved the game — even if he wasn’t very good at it. And whenever he needed a few pointers or added attention, he received it from his uncle.
Zairis helped Elias Gerodemos improve his coordination by playing soccer, football and basketball with him, and he didn’t do it with dreams of his nephew leading Crown Point to within six points of a sectional championship. He sacrificed his time and nicknamed Elias Gerodemos “Stud” because he loved him, and every time the senior took the court this past year he made sure to reciprocate that endearment.
On both of his shoes, Elias Gerodemos drew two hearts and in between them he wrote, “Theo Harry ‘Stud’” and “Σαγαπω” underneath. When translated from Greek to English, the phrase means, “I love you.” And to top it off, on the heels of each sneaker he also wrote, “6/11/18” to memorialize the date he lost one of his best friends and the man who believed in him no matter what.
“I witnessed his passing in my house,” Gerodemos said. “I can’t get that image out of my head, so it was just a reminder that I play for him. It gave me a little spark every night.”
Molding his character
After Crown Point knocked off LaPorte at home on Jan. 25, Elias Gerodemos wasn’t concerned with his personal performance. He scored a game-high 20 points, but following the victory his focus shifted towards other individuals who he believed were more deserving of recognition than him.
Before the game, the national anthem was sung by a member of the school’s Best Buddies program — a non-profit organization that creates inclusive environments for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — and the halftime show was also done by fellow members.
Elias Gerodemos thought both performances were thoughtful and simple ways to make the game a more enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance, and Swan isn’t surprised that the standout senior took himself out of the limelight.
Swan has observed Elias Gerodemos’ humbleness for years and knows it’s not disingenuous or fake. The senior’s desire for everyone to feel welcome is sincere because it stems from one central factor.
“I think everything with Elias is rooted in family,” Swan said. “It begins and ends right there for him. His parents have obviously done a great job of raising him. And I think all of us are kind of reaping the rewards of that.”
Elias Gerodemos treats everyone like family because he understands the challenges his own family has gone through, including the death of his uncle, and the obstacles they’ve had to push through to get to where they are now.
His mother and father own and work at Gino’s Steakhouse in Merrillville, and his dad usually logs hours seven days a week to provide for his family. Witnessing that kind of dedication on a day-to-day basis has given Elias Gerodemos the perfect example to not only give his best effort in basketball but in every aspect of his life.
“He’s been in the restaurant business since he was 18,” Elias Gerodemos said. “He’s been in it for a long time. So just seeing him and the way he works, it motivates me to be able to work just as hard as him. And my mother, she’s the same way.”
Despite his busy work schedule, Chris Gerodemos was able to catch some of his son's games throughout his last prep season. And during the final contest, he and his wife were devastated to watch Elias Gerodemos’ career come to an end in a narrow loss to Munster.
For Maria Gerodemos, the defeat wasn’t hard to accept but rather the culmination of the journey. When she and her husband enrolled their son into basketball camps, they never thought about the end. And now that his high school campaigns are over, she’s grateful he was able to enjoy his time as an athlete at Crown Point.
Since the conclusion of the season, Elias Gerodemos has already started playing competitive basketball again with “God’s Squad” — a Christian team he’s played on for the past three years in a Greek Orthodox league — and will continue his career in college.
He has interest from Aurora University, an NCAA Division III school in Illinois, and Indiana University Northwest, an NAIA Division II program in Gary. And he also hopes to reel in the attention of Purdue Northwest, an NCAA Division II university that stretches across Hammond and Westville.
Regardless of where Elias Gerodemos continues his academics and athletics in the fall, above everything else Maria Gerodemos is just proud of the young man her son has become and the character he exudes.
His success on the hardwood didn't make him arrogant, and his heartbreak off of it hasn’t turned him bitter.
“It’s nice to stack up stats on the basketball court as far as wins, points and charges, but at the end of the day I want him to be remembered more for his behavior, his attitude, his respect, his work and his kindness,” Maria Gerodemos said. “That other stuff is all second.”