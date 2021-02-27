Chasing Johnny: Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers looks to match older brother with state title

And if that wasn't enough motivation for Jessica, knowing that there's already a state champion in her family has taken her focus to another level.

"Jessica loves to sleep, and she sleeps hard," Mark said, laughing. "But once she wakes up, I think that's on her mind — a lot. She probably thinks she's a pretty good basketball player, but she doesn't have what (Johnny) has.

"That's what drives her."

Aside from her duel with Johnny, Jessica said she is also inspired by her mother, Glenda Torres. Unlike Mark, she isn't the parent who lives in the gym, going over countless dribbling and shooting drills.

But throughout Crown Point's playoff run, Torres has been masked up and in the stands cheering on her daughter, just like she did for her son.

"My dad and my brother are one thing, but my mom is another," Jessica said. " ... She's always hyping me up. She always tells me how good I played, even when I know I didn't play my best. But it doesn't matter to her. She's always proud of me, and she's always in my corner."

Jessica's mother, father, brother and a host of other family members will be in attendance Saturday night as she tries to lead Crown Point to its third state championship and first since 1985.