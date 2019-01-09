HOBART — When Crown Point girls basketball coach Chris Seibert interviewed for the position in 2016, he didn’t know Bulldogs athletic director Bill Dorulla very well.
Seibert shared mutual friends his future boss and had at least met him, but it was anyone’s guess what the meeting would be like. When Seibert and Dorulla started talking, however, the conversation became far less a formal job interview than a positively colored back-and-forth.
While colleagues know Dorulla for his passion for Crown Point athletics, his people skills have played a huge role in his success, too. The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association honored Dorulla at its 73rd annual banquet Wednesday at Avalon Manor for his work as Crown Point athletic director and as a coach at Lake Station and Chesterton.
“I was surprised, just because some of the individuals that have been honored in the past, there’s a lot of legends that have been recognized by the Old Timers for this honoree position,” Dorulla said. “I’m proud of my work at Crown Point over the last 16 years now.”
Dorulla joined a long list of accomplished honorees such as former Valparaiso University men’s basketball coach Homer Drew, former Major League pitcher Nick “Jumbo” Strincevich and George Taliaferro, the first African-American player to be selected in the NFL Draft.
After coaching football, wrestling and track over 10 years at Lake Station, Dorulla led Chesterton’s football team for seven seasons and wrestling team for five seasons before taking over at Crown Point in 2003. Seibert said Dorulla’s background helps him understand what Crown Point’s coaches need and take pressure off them.
For instance, Dorulla took note of Hobart's positive results after hiring one strength and conditioning coach for all its programs. When Dorulla took over at Crown Point, that initiative headlined his to-do list.
Dorulla’s approach seems to have worked. The Bulldogs have won five sectionals in football — including three straight — while fielding highly competitive basketball teams and raking in trophies in non-revenue sports like tennis.
“I think the biggest thing is just how fiercely loyal he is,” Seibert said. “He will back you no matter the situation. He’s extremely supportive of coaches, and he also allows his coaches to coach. He does a lot of work behind the scenes so that we can worry about coaching and not all those other details.”
While Dorulla credited Crown Point’s infrastructure, coaches and student-athletes, he has also put his own stamp on the school in his 16 years in charge. Wins are great, but Dorulla has made a point to foster an inclusive environment for all Bulldogs.
“We have a great special needs population in our school,” Crown Point boys basketball coach Clint Swan said. “Other than our special needs teachers, he’s better with those kids than anybody I’ve ever seen. He has a soft spot in his heart for those kids. They worship him. He has pizza parties for them; it’s not uncommon for him to be walking down the hall, and one of the special needs kids will come up and give him a big hug.
"That’s all you need to know about Bill Dorulla right there.”