Crown Point alumni group honors young artists

Carrie Bodak, whose twin daughters Jade and Corrine Moran entered the exhibit, also hopes the program continues.

“It gives high schoolers a chance to showcase their artwork and be recognized for it,” Bodak said.

Student award winners received cash prizes from the show which drew 30 participants. Overall participants included current high school seniors, faculty and alumni. According to Tachtiris, the youngest alum entry was from the class of 2016, while the oldest graduated in 1967.

Lindsay Cox-Biernacki, a 2001 CPHS grad, also teaches six art classes at her alma mater. She entered a tissue paper and string collage entitled “Balance in the world of chaos.”

Cox-Biernacki said she liked the art show because “it’s a way for students to get their art out into the world and earn some money. As a teacher and grad, I feel like I’m coming full circle.”

Tachtiris praised teacher involvement for “teaching by example. They’re not just talking the talk.”

Many of Cox-Biernacki’s students plan to continue their art at such schools as Art Institute of Chicago or Columbia College.