Crown Point alumni group honors young artists
CROWN POINT — A girl’s face, a horse, and more faces were among the winners in the initial Crown Point High School Alumni Association Student Art Show and Alumni Exhibition.

Winners were recognized Saturday at the Crown Point Community Library, where the exhibit of student art will be on display through Feb. 29.

Here are the winners:

• Diane Sykes Memorial Award for best of show — Katya Halstead, drawing/painting

• Best drawing/print — Owen Patrick; honorable mention — Skyler Ernst

• Best painting — Hannah Wold; honorable mention — Tyler Dattula

• Best mixed media — Anna Floyd; honorable mention — Corrine Moran

According to the alumni group’s website, the purpose of the art show is “to showcase and reward the work of talented CPHS students and provide a link between current students and CPHS alumni who are active in the visual arts.”

George Tachtiris, a retired CPHS art teacher who chaired the exhibit, explained that after teaching 38 years in the Crown Point system, he heard from former students who have continued their art as professionals or hobbyists.

“I thought it would be a good idea for current high school students to show they can continue their art after high school,” Tachtiris said. “We hope to make this an annual event.”

Carrie Bodak, whose twin daughters Jade and Corrine Moran entered the exhibit, also hopes the program continues.

“It gives high schoolers a chance to showcase their artwork and be recognized for it,” Bodak said.

Student award winners received cash prizes from the show which drew 30 participants. Overall participants included current high school seniors, faculty and alumni. According to Tachtiris, the youngest alum entry was from the class of 2016, while the oldest graduated in 1967.

Lindsay Cox-Biernacki, a 2001 CPHS grad, also teaches six art classes at her alma mater. She entered a tissue paper and string collage entitled “Balance in the world of chaos.”

Cox-Biernacki said she liked the art show because “it’s a way for students to get their art out into the world and earn some money. As a teacher and grad, I feel like I’m coming full circle.”

Tachtiris praised teacher involvement for “teaching by example. They’re not just talking the talk.”

Many of Cox-Biernacki’s students plan to continue their art at such schools as Art Institute of Chicago or Columbia College.

Corrine Moran and Ernst, two award winners at the reception, will continue their art studies at the next level. Moran has three schools to consider, while Ernst plans to enroll at IUPUI for media arts and sciences.

Ernst said she’s been into art since “I was a little kid.”

Moran comes from a family of artists. She noted that through the alumni exhibit, “anyone our age can post their art in a show.”

Ernst added, “I love that I can continue to do this at any age, and this show is a great way to bring the community together and show what people in art are doing.”

