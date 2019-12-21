CROWN POINT — Noah Hollendonner was so excited he almost jumped out of his wrestling shoes.
“Our house,” he shouted.
Crown Point’s 160-pound senior had just beaten Brownsburg’s Peyton Asbury 5-3 to win the weight class at the Carnahan Invitational on Saturday. Asbury is the No. 5 wrestler in Indiana at 160 pounds.
The Bulldog is the mascot for both schools.
“Nobody comes into our house and disrespects us,” Hollendonner said. “We’re the real dogs and we wanted to prove that.”
Times No. 1 CP won the event with 318.5 points to Brownsburg’s 312.5. The host Bulldogs won seven first-place medals. Brownsburg won five.
Brownsburg is loaded with decorated wrestlers. The team from Hendricks county is ranked No. 1 in the state by Indiana Mat and No. 36 in the country by InterMat. Crown Point is ranked No. 3 in Indiana.
“We went to (Oak Park River Forest) Illinois and we went down and wrestled some of the big Indy area teams. Those (meets) were all lessons,” CP freshman Orlando Cruz said. “No matter what rankings say, we know we’re the best team in the state. Every day that we’re out on this mat is pay day and we go to work.”
Cruz took a 9-5 decision in the 145 final over Brownsburg’s Nick Cicciarelli.
Crown Point sophomore Jesse Mendez was named outstanding wrestler by coaches, pinning three opponents on the way to first place at 132.
Riley Bettich won the 120 championship with a 3-2 overtime win over Wheeler’s Giovanni Diaz. Bettich was called for stalling late in the third period. That upset the Crown Point fans.
“You just have to keep wrestling, because if you lose your cool in a match like that, you’re going to get sloppy,” Bettich said. “I still wrestled my best match, and I got the win. I think I pushed the pace.”
CP junior Stephen Roberson pulled off an upset at 126 with a 5-1 decision over Brownsburg’s Kysen Montgomery, ranked No. 3 in Indiana. Roberson is No. 11.
“We’ve wrestled some of the top-ranked teams in the country and came out first, so in our heads we can beat anyone,” Roberson said. “After this, against Brownsburg, I feel like we’re the best team in the state.”
Freshman Logan Frazier gave Crown Point another first-place finish at 113 pounds, as did Nick Taborski at 170 pounds.
Fairhaven Christian finished third with 169 points.