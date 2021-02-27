Crown Point grad, IHSAA SID Jason Wille thrilled to see Bulldogs back on top

INDIANAPOLIS — No one has to tell Jason Wille how remarkable the Crown Point girls basketball program used to be.
The IHSAA sports information director, who is also a 1986 Crown Point grad, witnessed the Bulldogs' dominance in real time.
"They had some great players and great personalities, and the community just fell in love with them," Wille said. "The crowd support was incredible. I remember at the state finals those years, Crown Point had 2,000 to 3,000 people in their quarter of Market Square Arena (in Indianapolis). It was a big red cheering block."
Wille was a freshman when the Bulldogs made their first state final appearance in 1983, a sophomore when Crown Point went 26-0 to capture its first state title in 1984 and a junior when the Bulldogs became the first girls basketball team in IHSAA history to win back-to-back state crowns in 1985.
He bought tickets to all three state finals, joining the Crown Point contingent as it cheered on Nancy Cowan-Eksten and Annie (Kvachkoff) Equihua (both future Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductees), as well as a host of other talented players.
However, during the regular season, Wille wasn't always able to cheer. He was too busy documenting one of the most successful runs by any team in Region history.
"(Former Bulldogs coach) Tom May was my PE teacher when I was a freshman, and I guess he realized I was a sports nerd and a stats nerd and saw something in me and asked me to help his team keep stats," Wille said. "So from then on, I started going to all of the games, home and away, and traveling on the team bus. I didn't travel with the team to the state tournament games, but I sure as heck went to those games.
" ... It was really neat because Crown Point hadn't really had a basketball winner like that before."
Now, 35 years after graduating high school, Wille was in the building again as Crown Point returned to glory Saturday. His alma mater downed Brownsburg 44-34 in the Class 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to clinch its third state title.
But unlike when he was a teenager, Wille wasn't keeping stats solely on Crown Point. Instead, he used Friday and Saturday to keep stats on all eight teams competing in the four girls basketball state championships.
Wille was hired as the IHSAA's publications coordinator in July 1995, watching the Bulldogs finish as the state-runner up in the last single-class state tournament in 1997, and he took over as the sports information director in February 2005.
He joked about sticking around in Indianapolis longer than he originally intended. But as Wille reflected on his career in the state capital, he gave a lot of credit to May.
"I enjoyed my experience with Mr. May and I still call him Mr. May to this day," Wille said. "Neither of us knew it at the time, but he pointed me in this direction. To be honest with you, I was never athletic enough to make a varsity team. That's just the way it was. God didn't bless me that way, but I loved sports and I just wanted to be a part of something.
"The Crown Point girls team, I really felt like I was a part of that, and Mr. May made sure of it."
May, who was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, still remembers when he approached Wille about being a statistician for his program. He praised Wille for being organized, tedious and dedicated, so he isn't too surprised to see that his former student has carved out a nearly 26-year career with the IHSAA.
A tenure of that length isn't just given, it's earned, May said.
"He's a great young man, and he's always been a really nice person. It's kind of nice to have someone from Northwest Indiana in the IHSAA," May said. "When he was an assistant for my basketball team, he really liked (keeping stats). I had a class that was called 'Philosophy of Sports,' and we talked about all kinds of stuff, and he just liked it so much. I lost track of him for a while, then all of a sudden he was an assistant at the IHSAA and worked his way up.
"My understanding is that he's doing a terrific job."
Ahead of Crown Point's fifth appearance in the state finals, and first in 24 years, Wille said he couldn't cheer for the Bulldogs like he once did as a student. But he still planned to honor his hometown and former school.
"The names and the faces have all changed, but the community spirit and the excitement I get seeing my alma mater do well — I still love that," Wille said. " ... I have to remain unbiased in my capacity, but don't be surprised if I wear a red tie on Saturday night."
As promised, while working his 26th IHSAA girls basketball state finals, Wille donned a red tie when the Bulldogs reclaimed their throne as the state's best.