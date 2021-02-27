Crown Point grad, IHSAA SID Jason Wille thrilled to see Bulldogs back on top

"The Crown Point girls team, I really felt like I was a part of that, and Mr. May made sure of it."

May, who was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, still remembers when he approached Wille about being a statistician for his program. He praised Wille for being organized, tedious and dedicated, so he isn't too surprised to see that his former student has carved out a nearly 26-year career with the IHSAA.

A tenure of that length isn't just given, it's earned, May said.

"He's a great young man, and he's always been a really nice person. It's kind of nice to have someone from Northwest Indiana in the IHSAA," May said. "When he was an assistant for my basketball team, he really liked (keeping stats). I had a class that was called 'Philosophy of Sports,' and we talked about all kinds of stuff, and he just liked it so much. I lost track of him for a while, then all of a sudden he was an assistant at the IHSAA and worked his way up.

"My understanding is that he's doing a terrific job."

Ahead of Crown Point's fifth appearance in the state finals, and first in 24 years, Wille said he couldn't cheer for the Bulldogs like he once did as a student. But he still planned to honor his hometown and former school.