Ryan Bolda didn’t have to come back and play for the Northwest Indiana Rippers.
The 2018 Crown Point graduate will begin his sophomore year at Indiana in the fall and plans to one day become a doctor. This summer could have been spent interning or researching in Bloomington to move further down his career path, but instead Bolda decided to use his time off for one final season in the 16-18-year-old Babe Ruth Baseball League.
The cutoff date to compete in the league’s oldest age group is Jan. 1, and as long as the participant is 18 or younger at the start of a new year, he is allowed to play. Bolda was born April 8, 2000, making the cut by just over three months, and since then the 19-year-old pitcher has led the Rippers to their second consecutive World Series berth.
“I was contemplating actually playing or not at the beginning of summer,” said Bolda, who throws a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup. “I was talking to some of the guys that I knew were still eligible from last year, and the majority of them said they were going to be playing again. Those are my best friends, so I just wanted to go back out there and play some more baseball.”
Rippers manager Michael Schalasky said he knew it would take some time for Bolda to get back in rhythm after being away from the sport for nearly a year. Early on, his pitches lacked the speed and location that he was accustomed to, but Schalasky didn’t have any doubt about Bolda returning to the level he was at in high school.
Even while in college, Bolda worked out, and since come backing to the Region he has once again emerged as the Rippers’ ace. This summer, he has appeared in 11 games and pitched 49.2 innings. Heading into the World Series, Bolda has recorded 81 strikeouts, 12 walks and only four earned runs. His .564 ERA is the lowest on the team, and Schalasky is confident he will continue his strong play as the Rippers gear up for tougher competition in Mobile, Alabama, next week.
“His first start this summer, I didn’t know what to expect because he hadn’t really thrown a ball competitively for almost 12 months,” said Schalasky, who has been the Rippers’ manager for two years. “But he picked up right where he left off. His fastball had velocity, and his curveball was biting. He even went through a stretch this summer where he threw a no-hitter, which actually turned into 12 straight no-hit innings.”
Aside from his talent on the mound, Rippers pitching and third base coach Brian Osinski also believes Bolda brings an overall standard of excellence to the team, and it’s evidenced by everything he accomplished in high school. Bolda was Crown Point’s No. 1 pitcher during his senior year, but he also led the school to back-to-back sectional championships in football during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
He was the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback in both title games, and despite excelling as a two-sport athlete, he didn’t let that hinder his performance in the classroom. Bolda still graduated summa cum lade with a 4.46 GPA.
“That’s why Bolda is where he’s at today. It’s because of his work ethic.” Osinski said. “He is a class act, and he comes from a class act family. The kid is just top notch and one of the best kids around. A lot of the younger kids, they see him and what he’s doing, and the kids feed off of that.”
Osinski, who was a pitching coach at Crown Point in 2014, 2015 and 2017, has known Bolda throughout his prep and summer baseball career. He said during his nine-year tenure with the Rippers, Bolda has been one of his easiest players to coach because he soaks in every piece of advice the former MLB draftee has to offer.
The Chicago White Sox selected Osinski in the 29th round of the 1984 MLB June Amateur Draft, following a standout high school career of his own at Proviso West in Illinois. The right-hander's strong arm earned him the nickname, “Smokin’ O," and although he never pitched in the big leagues, he went on to win a national championship in 1988 at Division II powerhouse Florida Southern.
Osinski said squeezing out a 5-4, title-clinching victory over Cal State Sacramento was an unforgettable experience. When he returns to Alabama next week, the state where that series was held, the 53-year-old hopes to share a similar moment with the Rippers.
“I do this just because I want some of these kids to get a little bit of a taste of what I had years ago,” said Osinski, who still plays in a 30 and over league. “I don’t have a kid on the team. I don’t have anything. Baseball has been my life, and that’s why I give back to all of these kids.”
Bolda appreciates Osinski’s selflessness and dedication, and he plans to make him and Schalasky proud as the Rippers look to build on their first World Series appearance.
Last year, the team went 0-4 and didn’t qualify for the championship round. Now that the team has more experience, Bolda thinks it can do something special when pool play begins on Aug. 2 at Jacobs Field.
The soon-to-be college sophomore isn’t sure if the Rippers' upcoming games will be the last of his organized baseball career. He’s still deciding if he wants to try out as a walk-on for the Hoosiers when he gets back on campus.
However, if this is the final chapter of his athletic journey, he knows there is only one ideal way to cap it off.
“Winning the World Series would be the perfect, storybook ending, honestly,” Bolda said. “It would be incredible.”