Crown Point hires former Portage, Michigan City coach Craig Buzea to lead football program
PREP FOOTBALL

Crown Point hires former Portage, Michigan City coach Craig Buzea to lead football program

Homewood-Flossmoor football coach and Griffith grad Craig Buzea

Griffith grad and former Portage and Michigan City football coach Craig Buzea is 45-15 in five years at Homewood-Flossmoor. His 2014 team finished second in the Illinois Class 8A playoffs.

 John Smierciak, File, The Times

CROWN POINT — Craig Buzea is coming back to the Duneland Athletic Conference.

On Monday, Crown Point's school board approved Buzea's hiring as the Bulldogs' new football coach.

The former Portage and Michigan City coach comes to Crown Point having spent 10 seasons at Homewood-Flossmoor, where his teams went 92-24 and qualified for the Illinois state playoffs every year.

The Illinois High School Association pushed football to this spring because of the pandemic and is expected to announce an updated schedule for the sport this week. Assuming there is spring football in Illinois, Buzea plans to coach one final season with the Vikings before moving on to Crown Point.

Since he last coached a game in 2019, Buzea has overcome acute leukemia and undergone a stem-cell transplant.

"I feel like a million bucks these last two months," he said. "I never would have pursued this job if my health wasn't where it is today."

In fact, he wasn't necessarily looking for another job when Crown Point and coach Kevin Enright parted ways after nine seasons. But the Bulldogs job was definitely on Buzea's short list.

"I've always said in private, this was the one and only job I'd come back (to Indiana) for," Buzea said.

Why? Let him count the reasons.

"You just drive through (Crown Point), you see two turf fields for their feeder system, a dome. It just reeks of sports," he said. "The community is getting bigger. They're probably going to have 3,500 kids in five years in the high school."

Buzea looks at it like he's going from one great situation to another.

"They treated me like gold," he said of Homewood-Flossmoor. "The best 11 years of my life were spent there."

But Crown Point's advantages, plus the lure of a much shorter commute to work, tipped the scale.

"I've spent enough time on 80/94 to last a lifetime," Buzea said.

H-F finished second in Class 8A in 2014, reached the semifinals in 2010 and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2019. 

Before going to H-F, Buzea went 107-45 in 13 seasons at Portage from 1994 to 2006, winning four sectionals, one regional and one semistate. The Indians were second in Class 5A in 1994.

Buzea also spent three seasons at Michigan City from 2007 to 2009, finishing 12-18. He is a Griffith graduate.

