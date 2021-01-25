Crown Point hires former Portage, Michigan City coach Craig Buzea to lead football program

"I've always said in private, this was the one and only job I'd come back (to Indiana) for," Buzea said.

Why? Let him count the reasons.

"You just drive through (Crown Point), you see two turf fields for their feeder system, a dome. It just reeks of sports," he said. "The community is getting bigger. They're probably going to have 3,500 kids in five years in the high school."

Buzea looks at it like he's going from one great situation to another.

"They treated me like gold," he said of Homewood-Flossmoor. "The best 11 years of my life were spent there."

But Crown Point's advantages, plus the lure of a much shorter commute to work, tipped the scale.

"I've spent enough time on 80/94 to last a lifetime," Buzea said.

H-F finished second in Class 8A in 2014, reached the semifinals in 2010 and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Before going to H-F, Buzea went 107-45 in 13 seasons at Portage from 1994 to 2006, winning four sectionals, one regional and one semistate. The Indians were second in Class 5A in 1994.