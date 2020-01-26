Crown Point, Morgan Twp. celebrate postseason draw as IHSAA releases girls basketball sectional brackets

Chris Seibert had one thought rolling through his head as he waited for Crown Point’s name to pop up during the IHSAA girls basketball sectional draw on Sunday afternoon.

Seibert was simply hoping the Bulldogs would start their journey to a potential perfect season as late as possible, giving star sophomore Jessica Carrothers the maximum amount of time to continue rehabbing her ankle injury.

Seibert got his wish as the Bulldogs (23-0) will open postseason play on Friday, Feb. 7 against the winner of Lowell and Chesterton. Portage will take on the winner of Hobart and Valparaiso in the other semifinal of the Portage sectional.

“The biggest thing was to try and get the bye,” Seibert said. “Obviously, Jessica is back now, but we were hoping to give her a little bit more time. She’s not at 100% right now, but she’s making her way back. We know that everyone is dealing with sickness or injury at this point.”