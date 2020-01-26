You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point, Morgan Twp. celebrate postseason draw as IHSAA releases girls basketball sectional brackets
GIRLS BASKETBALL | PLAYOFF DRAW

Crown Point, Morgan Twp. celebrate postseason draw as IHSAA releases girls basketball sectional brackets

Chris Seibert had one thought rolling through his head as he waited for Crown Point’s name to pop up during the IHSAA girls basketball sectional draw on Sunday afternoon.

Seibert was simply hoping the Bulldogs would start their journey to a potential perfect season as late as possible, giving star sophomore Jessica Carrothers the maximum amount of time to continue rehabbing her ankle injury.

Seibert got his wish as the Bulldogs (23-0) will open postseason play on Friday, Feb. 7 against the winner of Lowell and Chesterton. Portage will take on the winner of Hobart and Valparaiso in the other semifinal of the Portage sectional.

“The biggest thing was to try and get the bye,” Seibert said. “Obviously, Jessica is back now, but we were hoping to give her a little bit more time. She’s not at 100% right now, but she’s making her way back. We know that everyone is dealing with sickness or injury at this point.”

Local girls basketball sectional pairings

Carrothers injured her ankle in a 52-33 win over Munster on Jan. 14. She returned four days later and scored 10 points against Merrillville when it was thought she would be sidelined. The sophomore scored 19 points in a win against Kankakee Valley a week after the injury and wrapped up a perfect season in the Duneland Athletic Conference with 15 points and five steals in Friday’s win over Chesterton.

“She’s a competitor and she wants to be out there,” Seibert said. “She’s been diligent about her rehab. Finishing up on Wednesday (against Bishop Noll) and then not playing until the next Friday, having that break is going to be a benefit.”

Fresh off its Porter County Conference tournament championship this weekend, Morgan Twp. got perhaps the best draw imaginable on Sunday afternoon. Not only did the Cherokees get a first-round bye, they also will avoid playing either Covenant Christian (18-3) or Kouts (15-5) until the title game. To throw in an added bonus, Morgan Twp. is hosting the Class A sectional this year.

“As far as records go and playing in the bye game, it’s a great draw,” Morgan Twp. coach Rick Budka said. “Not looking past (semifinal opponent Gary 21st Century), we know we’re going to have to face a talented team in the championship. I’m not a superstitious guy, but it is hard to beat a team three times.”

The Cherokees knocked off Covenant Christian 62-28 on Jan. 9 and have beaten the Fillies twice, including a 56-23 win in the semifinals of the PCC tournament on Friday night. Morgan Twp. is 5-0 against its sectional opponents this season and 10-0 against Class A opponents.

“I think it is hard to beat a team three times, not because of what the winning team does, but because of the coach on the other side,” Budka said. “That coach has time to do that film study and they’ll go all out with the game plan. We’ve got a veteran club, but it’s the first thing we talked about at our watch party. We have to be ready for anything.”

The postseason begins on Tuesday, Feb. 4 across the state. Bishop Noll has the longest sectional title winning streak in the Region at six straight championships. The Warriors (9-13) open play in the Class 2A Whiting sectional against Lake Station (13-7) and if they’ve victorious, will face Marquette Catholic on Friday night in the semifinals. The Blazers (8-10) moved up to Class 2A this season after winning the Class A state title last year. Marquette Catholic holds Indiana’s longest current postseason winning streak at 14 games.

Region girls basketball pairings for IHSAA sectionals can be found on B2.

