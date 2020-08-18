Crown Point’s Jaelyn Burgos turned a corner after disappointing junior year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — It hit Jaelyn Burgos during the New Prairie semistate last November.

The Crown Point senior was a little under the weather but fought through it. About halfway the race, something clicked.

“I was racing for fun again rather than trying to obtain a goal. I was racing because I want to run,” she said. “I just got in the mindset that I needed to go. I was doing this for my team and myself, too.”

Burgos finished ninth that day, moving way up the pack in the back half of the course.

She admits she put a lot of pressure on herself after a stellar sophomore year that finished with a 17th place run in the state meet. As a result, her times didn’t improve as much as she’d like in 11th grade.

“If I were to have a bad run or a bad workout, I’d immediately bash myself way too much instead of saying ‘It’s just one bad race, one bad workout,’” she said.

It’s not the first time coach Allison Florek has seen a top-flight athlete come off of a great season and then get stuck in her own head.