Crown Point’s Jaelyn Burgos turned a corner after disappointing junior year
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CROWN POINT — It hit Jaelyn Burgos during the New Prairie semistate last November.

The Crown Point senior was a little under the weather but fought through it. About halfway the race, something clicked.

“I was racing for fun again rather than trying to obtain a goal. I was racing because I want to run,” she said. “I just got in the mindset that I needed to go. I was doing this for my team and myself, too.”

Burgos finished ninth that day, moving way up the pack in the back half of the course.

She admits she put a lot of pressure on herself after a stellar sophomore year that finished with a 17th place run in the state meet. As a result, her times didn’t improve as much as she’d like in 11th grade.

“If I were to have a bad run or a bad workout, I’d immediately bash myself way too much instead of saying ‘It’s just one bad race, one bad workout,’” she said.

It’s not the first time coach Allison Florek has seen a top-flight athlete come off of a great season and then get stuck in her own head.

“We knew she was kind of mentally struggling but it did seem like at semistate she was like ‘All right, I’m back in it and ready to go,’” Florek said. “She’s physically fit. She seems mentally ready. I just want to see her continuing to progress.”

Burgos has been a role model for teammates since her freshman season. She’s part of a senior group that have been exemplary in terms of leadership and team orientation, Florek said.

“She’s a workhorse, as well,” Florek said. “Overall, she’s just a good leader on the team and a good human being to have around.”

The biggest part of being a leader, Burgos said, is keeping the team’s energy at the right level.

“A lot of people look up to you when you’re a senior because you’ve been here for four years,” Burgos said. “It’s a huge responsibility that you prepare yourself for your whole high school career.”

Running in college is the plan. Burgos is talking to schools, including Purdue, but hasn’t made a decision where she’ll go for her physical therapy degree.

Until then, the results will come as they do. Burgos isn’t creating any expectations. She learned during her junior campaign that looking too far ahead can get a runner into trouble. She’s taking every meet and practice for what it is and staying in the moment.

The goals Burgos will say aloud include a time near 18 minutes and a sectional team title.

“I’m just trying to improve every single meet and keep the season going,” she said. “I want to go out with a bang for my senior year.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Top 5 teams

Times correspondent David P. Funk takes a look at the Region's top girls cross country teams ahead of the 2020 season.

1. Lowell — Karina James gives the Red Devils an advantage over almost anyone. She’ll be one of the favorites to win the individual state title. The supporting cast is solid, as well.

2. Valparaiso — The Vikings return four runners who finished in the top 151 in Terre Haute a year ago.

3. Lake Central — LC brings back four from a state qualifier and adds Natalie Kransky, who missed the bulk of last season with mono. 

4. Chesterton — The Trojans will compete in a strong DAC, led by a terrific front runner in junior Bailey Ranta.

5. Crown Point — Senior Jaelyn Burgos is a three-time state meet runner with a deep supporting cast.

Top 10 runners

Times correspondent David P. Funk takes a look at the Region's top girls cross country teams ahead of the 2020 season.

Jaelyn Burgos, senior, Crown Point; Aubree Foreman, junior, Valparaiso; Emma Hellwege, junior, Wheeler; Karina James, junior, Lowell; Lillian Maldia, junior, Valparaiso; Morgan McCulloch, senior, Portage; Hailey Orosz, senior, Wheeler; Bailey Ranta, junior, Chesterton; Hannah Robbins, junior, Munster; Grace Thomas, sophomore, Valparaiso.

