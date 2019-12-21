{{featured_button_text}}

Madison Banter had a key decision to make last summer.

Following a strong junior campaign with Crown Point, the 5-foot-8 outside hitter committed to play beach volleyball at Grand Canyon and then decided to step away from indoor training. Banter packed up her belongings, flew west and trained on the beach in California for three months, leaving thoughts of indoor volleyball behind her. Little did she know what kind of impact that decision would have on her senior year.

Banter came back from California a better all-around volleyball player and she showcased those skills for the Bulldogs this season on her way to being named the 2019 Times Volleyball Player of the Year.

“I was pretty nervous to start playing indoor again when I came back,” Banter said. “Beach (volleyball) really helped me become more athletic and it helped me move on the court a lot faster. You’re always touching the ball in beach. I felt more athletic when I came back.”

Banter immediately got a chance to showcase her newly acquired skills when she was thrust into action during a summer tournament with the Bulldogs. Crown Point coach Alison Duncan remembers fondly that Banter landed late at night from California, but had called ahead and said she’d play with Crown Point the next day. Having not stepped foot on an indoor court in eight months, Banter was the best player on the floor.

“She didn’t get a whole lot of sleep that night, but she was out there with us the next day,” Duncan said. “That really showed her commitment to Crown Point volleyball.”

It was that commitment that gave Banter pause when she was deciding to walk away from indoor club season and concentrate on her beach game. Having committed to Grand Canyon at the end of her junior year, it was time to start focusing on beach volleyball. That started with her trip to California.

“I was living in a house with 13 other girls and we were training all the time,” Banter said. “When we weren’t playing or training, we’d walk around the beach in California or go swimming in the ocean. It was the dream.”

Banter never entertained the idea of not competing in her final indoor season with the Bulldogs. The relationships she’s built with her teammates and coaches meant far too much to walk away from the program.

“Everyone becomes your family in the program,” Banter said.

Banter came back stronger than ever, leading Crown Point with 384 kills and 60 aces while adding 343 digs and 31 blocks. The senior has shined off the court, as well. Banter earned scholar-athlete honors while being a member of the National Honor Society and she will graduate from Crown Point a semester early in order to enroll at Grand Canyon this spring.

Duncan is going to miss having Banter around the program. Partly due to her skill on the court and partly due to her fun personality off the court. The two have always had a special relationship and that was one of the reasons Banter’s decision to step away from indoor for a summer was made a bit easier.

“Maddie’s path has been unique,” Duncan said. “She’s shown tremendous growth over her time in the program. Her decision to go play beach, she was afraid it was going to hurt her for indoor. She didn’t have anything to be worried about. She came back faster and stronger and she got better as a volleyball player. She’s got a bright future in front of her and I’m happy that we were able to be part of it.”

