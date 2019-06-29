The medal haul continues to grow for Crown Point sophomore wrestler Jesse Mendez.
On Friday in Morelia, Mexico, Mendez won gold in the 60-kilogram Greco-Roman event on Friday at the Cadet Pan American Championships.
Mendez, the reigning IHSAA 126-pound state champion, was one of eight American wrestlers to win to help the United States win the team title.
Mendez defeated Uvaldo Camacho Diaz of Mexico 2-0 in the title match. He also had wins over Guatemala's Carlos Fuentes Peralta (6-0), Peru's Aseph Sanchez Huaroto (9-0) and Brazil's Guilherme Pires Negreiros (9-0).
Mendez was scheduled to compete in the freestyle event Saturday.