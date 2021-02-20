Crown Point senior hopes to match her cousin, Merrillville's coach, with state championship berth

CROWN POINT — Allie Govert will always remember the Class 4A 2010 girls basketball state final.
Just over a decade ago, the now-Crown Point senior made the trip to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne with her father and cheered on her older cousin, Merrillville coach Amy Govert, as the Pirates made their lone state championship appearance in program history.
Allie's dad, Larry, and Amy's father, Terry, are brothers, and despite being several years apart in age, the two cousins have a close bond that has only been strengthened through their shared love of basketball.
"It was just so exciting to watch," Allie said of Merrillville's state runner-up finish. "It made me want to keep playing basketball and be able to play like those girls and make it to state one day."
Fast forward 11 years, and Allie is now one win away from turning that dream into a reality. The Bulldogs (23-1), ranked No. 2 in the state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, will take on No. 5 Fort Wayne Carroll (25-2) on Saturday in the Class 4A LaPorte Semistate.
The Chargers are eyeing their first state championship berth in team history, while the Bulldogs will try to clinch their fifth trip to state and first since 1997.
"It's a very big game," Allie said. " ... There's some nervousness there, but we're all super excited."
Although the Pirates were knocked off by Penn in the first LaPorte Regional semifinal last weekend, Amy still plans to return to LaPorte on Saturday to watch her little cousin.
Will she trade in her Merrillville gear for that of a Duneland Athletic Conference rival?
"I won't go that far, but I will definitely be there supporting them," Amy said, laughing. "My parents have always supported us, and I know they stayed to watch Allie play after we played (last) Saturday, and her parents, my aunt and uncle, have always supported me in everything that I've done at Merrillville.
"We're family so no matter what happens, we're always there for each other."
Amy added that she's been sending texts to Allie, encouraging her to "leave it all out there" against Fort Wayne Carroll.
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert doesn't think that will be an issue.
Govert has emerged as a vital role player for the Bulldogs, averaging 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. She scored 10 points against Penn in the LaPorte Regional final and, although it's not an official stat, probably led the team in dives for loose balls.
"When you talk about glue players, players that do all of the dirty work, players that do things that don't always show up on the stat sheet — that personifies Allie," Seibert said. "Whether it's guarding the other team's best player, being our best screener, offensive and defensive rebounding, shooting the ball with confidence in key situations, cutting without the basketball — she does all of the little things.
"She does all of the stuff that coaches know are the difference between winning and losing."
When asked which Govert is his favorite, the one he coaches or the one he coaches against, Seibert couldn't choose.
"I love them both," Seibert said, laughing. "I have a great relationship with Amy and have all the respect in the world for her as a coach and as a person. I've known her for a very long time, and she comes from a great family, a really athletic family. All of the Goverts have been very good athletes and coaches in this area, and Allie just falls right in line."
Amy, a 1995 Highland alum, played volleyball, basketball and softball during her prep career.
In addition to basketball, Allie has also been a standout defender on the Crown Point girls soccer team and will continue her career on the pitch at St. Ambrose University in Iowa.
She helped the Bulldogs win a Class 3A sectional crown last fall, but with her high school soccer career now in her rear view, the senior hopes to cap off her prep basketball career with a state final appearance.
Saturday's showdown with the Chargers is the next step toward that lofty objective.
"It's always been a goal of mine to make it to state in at least one of my sports," Allie said. "It would just be amazing.
"I would just be so excited for my team and my family."