Crown Point senior hopes to match her cousin, Merrillville's coach, with state championship berth

"When you talk about glue players, players that do all of the dirty work, players that do things that don't always show up on the stat sheet — that personifies Allie," Seibert said. "Whether it's guarding the other team's best player, being our best screener, offensive and defensive rebounding, shooting the ball with confidence in key situations, cutting without the basketball — she does all of the little things.

"She does all of the stuff that coaches know are the difference between winning and losing."

When asked which Govert is his favorite, the one he coaches or the one he coaches against, Seibert couldn't choose.

"I love them both," Seibert said, laughing. "I have a great relationship with Amy and have all the respect in the world for her as a coach and as a person. I've known her for a very long time, and she comes from a great family, a really athletic family. All of the Goverts have been very good athletes and coaches in this area, and Allie just falls right in line."

Amy, a 1995 Highland alum, played volleyball, basketball and softball during her prep career.

In addition to basketball, Allie has also been a standout defender on the Crown Point girls soccer team and will continue her career on the pitch at St. Ambrose University in Iowa.