Crown Point star Lilly Stoddard verbally commits to Purdue

Crown Point coach Chris Seibert shared the same sentiments, and he commended Stoddard for never letting the spotlight get to her head, even though the attention is warranted.

In addition to being an outstanding basketball player, Stoddard has also excelled as a middle hitter in volleyball and as a high jumper in track and field. The junior even had scholarship offers from Colorado in basketball and volleyball.

"I think everybody sees how hard she works day in and day out," Seibert said. "Lilly really cares about winning and the success of whatever team she's on. She knows that the individual success will come after her team success. I think everyone looks up to her in that regard and how she embraces that mindset within our program and the entire school."

The Bulldogs are currently on hold due to COVID-19. Seibert said his team is expected to resume activities Saturday and open its season Nov. 25 at LaPorte.

While quarantining, Stoddard said she has kept busy with at-home workouts and games of 1-on-1 with her younger brother, Luke, who is a freshman in Crown Point's boys basketball program.

The junior said the coronavirus pandemic has made her even more appreciative of the game she loves, and when her team is able to return to the hardwood, she won't take it for granted.