Crown Point star Lilly Stoddard verbally commits to Purdue

CROWN POINT — Lilly Stoddard still had plenty of time to choose a college, but Crown Point's star junior has already made up her mind.
The 6-foot-4 forward verbally committed to Purdue on Friday night via a Zoom call with Boilermakers coach Sharon Versyp. Stoddard held scholarship offers from 16 Division I programs, including Arizona State and Iowa, but it was the relationships she built at Purdue that won her over.
"The coaching staff is great, and they were really invested," Stoddard said. "I could tell that they really cared about me. That really stood out, and I could really tell that they were making an effort. They're a great basketball program and offer a really great education, too, so that's also really cool."
Stoddard added that the timing of her decision was not influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. Her plan was to always commit some time during her junior year.
The NCAA is still not allowing prospective athletes to take official visits because of COVID-19, but Stoddard explained that her situation may be a bit different than some of her peers. Since the Boilermakers started recruiting her well before the coronavirus pandemic, she was able to go on visits in the past and has also been to West Lafayette for basketball camps.
"It definitely helped a lot, especially during this time," Stoddard said of her previous trips to Purdue. "It's just crazy to think about how some people are committing and they haven't even been on the campus or met the coaches in person. So I definitely think that made (my decision) easier."
Through her first two high schools seasons, Stoddard has emerged as one of the top players in the country, representing one of the premier programs in Indiana. She is ranked as the No. 58 junior in the nation by ESPN, and the Bulldogs are 54-2 over their last two seasons.
During the 2019-20 campaign, Stoddard averaged 9.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. She also posted four double-doubles.
The junior said she owes the majority of athletic success to her family, which has a rich tradition in basketball. Stoddard's father, Paul, played at Purdue Calumet (now Purdue Northwest). Her mother, Chris, competed at Calumet College of St. Joseph. And her older sister, Abby, a 2020 Crown Point graduate, has continued her career at Butler.
Support Local Journalism
Stoddard also thanked her longtime trainer Niko Panousis, who is the men's basketball coach at Bosco Institute, for helping her reach her latest milestone. When Panousis heard about her verbal commitment to Purdue, he said he almost began tearing up because he knows firsthand just how far Stoddard has come.
"It kind of got me choked up and emotional because I know she's giving me this credit, but she did this. She did it," said Panousis, who has been training Stoddard for the past six years. "She put the time in, and she made the sacrifices. This has to do with everything she's put into this. I'm just very, very happy for her."
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert shared the same sentiments, and he commended Stoddard for never letting the spotlight get to her head, even though the attention is warranted.
In addition to being an outstanding basketball player, Stoddard has also excelled as a middle hitter in volleyball and as a high jumper in track and field. The junior even had scholarship offers from Colorado in basketball and volleyball.
"I think everybody sees how hard she works day in and day out," Seibert said. "Lilly really cares about winning and the success of whatever team she's on. She knows that the individual success will come after her team success. I think everyone looks up to her in that regard and how she embraces that mindset within our program and the entire school."
Crown Point sophomore Jessica Carrothers ranked top 50 nationally; rolls in scholarship offers with teammate Lilly Stoddard
The Bulldogs are currently on hold due to COVID-19. Seibert said his team is expected to resume activities Saturday and open its season Nov. 25 at LaPorte.
While quarantining, Stoddard said she has kept busy with at-home workouts and games of 1-on-1 with her younger brother, Luke, who is a freshman in Crown Point's boys basketball program.
The junior said the coronavirus pandemic has made her even more appreciative of the game she loves, and when her team is able to return to the hardwood, she won't take it for granted.
"Even though we've been quarantined, everyone is still working out and giving it their all," Stoddard said. "I think this year we should be pretty good. We have some pretty good talent on the team, so as long as we put it all together and use it right, I think we'll be good."
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!