Big picture: Crown Point sophomore pitchers Madi Young and Madi Elish helped the Dogs close out Fishers 9-2 in a semifinal game of the Class 4A Harrison Semistate on Saturday. The duo combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief of freshman starter Brinkley Kita.
“We were hoping for an inning from Madi Young, but it worked out to be an inning and (two-thirds),” C.P. coach Pete Iussig said. “... Brinkley and Young got us through four, and then Elish did the final three. They all did a very nice job against one of the best lineups that we faced all year.”
Kita was lifted for Young with one out in the bottom of the third inning and a runner on first with C.P. leading 5-2. Two runs had already scored, but Young got a flyout and strikeout to preserve the 3-run cushion.
Leo won the other semifinal.
Elish started the fifth inning and shut out Fishers the rest of the way, recording three punchouts in the process.
C.P. gave Kita a 5-0 lead with four runs in the third inning on singles by Elish, Anna Holloway and a two-run double by Maggie Ballentine. C.P. went up 9-2 in the fifth with five big runs, including a solo homer by Mallory McMahon and a 2-run double by Zoie Rettig.
“I just went up there and really wanted to crush the ball,” Rettig said. “I had a lot of confidence coming into this. We’ve been looking at (Fishers pitcher Hannah) Mays, seeing what she throws and were adjusting throughout the game.”
Turning point: Fishers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the second inning, but Kita dug deep and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam. Then the Bulldogs plated four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 5-0 lead.
Crown Point player of the game: Senior second baseman Maggie Ballentine — She went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Quote: Iussig was confident Rettig, a .204 hitter would come through in the postseason.
“She’s a competitor, so I gave it a shot,” he said. “She struggled a little bit the first couple games, but then she kind of blossomed here (Saturday).”
Beyond the boxscore: Crown Point won its 13th straight game with the victory, and it will be vying for its second semistate title in school history in the title game.