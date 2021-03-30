Crown Point's Chris Seibert named IBCA District 1 Coach of the Year

The accolades continue to roll in for Class 4A state champion Crown Point.

On Tuesday, Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert was named one of the six District Coaches of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

Seibert and Fort Wayne Carroll coach Mark Redding were chosen for District 1, Noblesville's Donna Buckley and Brownsburg's Debbie Smiley for District 2, and Linton-Stockton's Jared Rehmel and Silver Creek's Scott Schoen for District 3.

Seibert guided Crown Point to its third state title and first since the Bulldogs became the first IHSAA girls basketball program to win back-to-back state crowns in 1984 and 1985.

Under Seibert's guidance, star guard Jessica Carrothers, Purdue commit Lilly Stoddard and Indiana University Northwest recruit Alyna Santiago led the team to a 25-1 record.