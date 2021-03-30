 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point's Chris Seibert named IBCA District 1 Coach of the Year
alert urgent

Crown Point's Chris Seibert named IBCA District 1 Coach of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Seibert, Crown Point

Crown Point coach Chris Seibert was selected as a District 1 Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

See highlights from Crown Point's 4A state final victory over Brownsburg.

The accolades continue to roll in for Class 4A state champion Crown Point.

On Tuesday, Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert was named one of the six District Coaches of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

Seibert and Fort Wayne Carroll coach Mark Redding were chosen for District 1, Noblesville's Donna Buckley and Brownsburg's Debbie Smiley for District 2, and Linton-Stockton's Jared Rehmel and Silver Creek's Scott Schoen for District 3.

Seibert guided Crown Point to its third state title and first since the Bulldogs became the first IHSAA girls basketball program to win back-to-back state crowns in 1984 and 1985.

Under Seibert's guidance, star guard Jessica Carrothers, Purdue commit Lilly Stoddard and Indiana University Northwest recruit Alyna Santiago led the team to a 25-1 record.

The 2020-21 Crown Point girls basketball team took their team trophy and ring sizes on Monday.

Carrothers and Stoddard are Indiana Junior All-Stars, and all three players received Associated Press All-State recognition. Carrothers was named to the first team while Stoddard and Santiago were high honorable mention and honorable mention, respectively.

Seibert has gone 128-29 in his six seasons at Crown Point, highlighted by a 79-3 run over the last three years that culminated with a victory over Brownsburg in the Class 4A state final. The Bulldogs have won three straight Duneland Athletic Conference crowns, three consecutive sectional titles and two regional championships.

Seibert was also named a District 1 Coach of the Year by the IBCA in 2019.

Check back at nwi.com for reaction.

Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final — Crown Point vs. Brownsburg

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts