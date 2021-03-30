Crown Point's Chris Seibert named IBCA District 1 Coach of the Year

Seibert has gone 128-29 in his six seasons at Crown Point,
highlighted by a 79-3 run over the last three years that culminated with a victory over Brownsburg in the Class 4A state final. The Bulldogs have won three straight Duneland Athletic Conference crowns, three consecutive sectional titles and two regional championships.
Seibert was also named a District 1 Coach of the Year by the IBCA in 2019.
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final — Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Alyna Santiago, right, knocks the ball away from Brownsburg's Ally Becki on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers flexes after being fouled on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
The Crown Point Bulldogs celebrate one last time on the court with the 4A state championship trophy on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, makes a layup against Brownsburg on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Nikki Gerodemos, right, can't beat Brownsburg's Novalee Glass for a rebound on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Alyna Santiago, right, looks to pass as Brownsburg's Ally Becki guards her on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, center, gets pressured by Brownsburg's Ally Becki on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, center, splits Brownsburg's Kiera Guckenberger, left, and Novalee Glass on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert calls to his players on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, left, can't get a rebound over Brownsburg's Quinci Thomas on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's bench celebrates a basket against Brownsburg on Saturday during the Class 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, center, gets a rebound over Brownsburg's Ally Becki as Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers watches on Saturday during the Class 4A state final.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert, right, receives his state championship medal on Saturday at Bankers LIfe Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
The Crown Point Bulldogs celebrate on the court after defeating Brownsburg 44-34 in the 4A state title game on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point cheerleaders pump up the crowd on Saturday during the Class 4A state final.
Crown Point cheerleaders pump up the crowd on Saturday during the Class 4A state final.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, background, passes to teammate Nikki Gerodemos on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Mia Depta, right, holds Jessica Carrothers' head in her arms as postgame ceremonies get underway Saturday in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, center, drives through the lane on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Brownsburg's Ally Becki, left, tries to knock the ball loose from Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, aims her shot on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Alyna Santiago, left, disagrees after an out-of-bounds ball was called off of her instead of Brownsburg's Ally Becki on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Alyna Santiago, left, is fouled as she drives through traffic on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, hits a shot over Brownsburg's Kailyn Terrell on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Allie Govert earned the mental attitude award following the Bulldogs' victory over Brownsburg on Saturday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard celebrates an and-one on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Mia Depta, center, hoists the 4A state championship trophy on Saturday following the Bulldogs' win over Brownsburg in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Brownsburg's Ally Becki, left, and Crown Point's Allie Govert jump for a rebound on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, center, pulls up for a shot on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, right, fouls Brownsburg's Ra'Mya Milton on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Brownsburg's Miya Webb, left, and Crown Point's Alyvia Santiago take to the floor for a loose ball on Saturday during the Class 4A state final.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Emily Phillips and the rest of the Bulldogs' bench hype up the crowd on Saturday during the Class 4A state final.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
From left, Brownsburg's Kiera Guckenberger, Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, and Brownsburg's Quinci Thomas and Miya Webb struggle for a loose ball on Saturday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Alyna Santiago waves one of the nets after the Bulldogs earned the 4A state championship on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Brownsburg's Ally Becki, left, guards Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Alyna Santiago cuts down one of the nets after the Bulldogs won the 4A state championship over Brownsburg on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Kale Wilk, The Times
