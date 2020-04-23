EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez sees an opportunity

If I workout with weights I’m usually doing Olympic lifts, so clean, snatch, back squat, bench press, things like that. We’ve got a pretty good set up here.

I think I might be getting ahead of people. A lot of people are probably sitting around, not really doing anything while I’m working. I kind of looked at all this as an opportunity to get in front of the game.

For school, I hop on my computer. My teachers are either putting out notes or by video and I do my homework through that.

I’m always staying in contact with my teammates and my coaches.

I’ve probably missed about five tournaments so far, definitely some big tournaments. It’s some of the ones I’ve been working for the whole year. It sucks but it is what it is.

FloNationals in June is a really big one. I hope that one stays. I think there’s going to be tournaments that come out of nowhere because kids are just trying to wrestle. People just want to get on the mat right now.

I think I made a real good name for myself last summer. There’s nobody wrestling right now, so if the colleges want me they’ll call me when I’m able to be called. Since I’m a sophomore, I can’t talk to colleges until June 15.