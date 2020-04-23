EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez sees an opportunity

Crown Point sophomore Jesse Mendez is a two-time state champion wrestler. He’s also a FloNationals title holder and three-time Pan American Games gold medalist. The Indiana State Wrestling Association canceled all events up to and including folkstyle state. On April 20, USA Wrestling announced it would be postponing all regional and national events through July 1, with only junior nationals July 17 in Fargo, North Dakota remaining. The National High School Coaches Association Duals in Virginia Beach, Virginia scheduled for May 23-25, were also canceled.
Mendez, as told to David P. Funk:
Some days I wake up early to get all my schoolwork done and hang out with my family for a little bit. I’m trying to stay in shape, working on everything. Some days I wake up real early to go work almost the whole day.
I do landscaping. One of my buddies got me in it and I’ve been trying to help out. We usually go mow a couple yards, but it depends on the job. Next Wednesday, we’re moving 30 tons of rocks and laying them out. It’s a lot of manually-intensive labor.
My workouts usually start with me running two miles at around an 11:45 pace. Then, I’ll come back home and do a little circuit workout with push-ups, squats, sit-ups and dips. This is just body workout stuff.
Then, I’ll do a little bit of stance and motion for wrestling. I’m trying to keep my shots good, my feet moving.
If I workout with weights I’m usually doing Olympic lifts, so clean, snatch, back squat, bench press, things like that. We’ve got a pretty good set up here.
I think I might be getting ahead of people. A lot of people are probably sitting around, not really doing anything while I’m working. I kind of looked at all this as an opportunity to get in front of the game.
For school, I hop on my computer. My teachers are either putting out notes or by video and I do my homework through that.
I’m always staying in contact with my teammates and my coaches.
I’ve probably missed about five tournaments so far, definitely some big tournaments. It’s some of the ones I’ve been working for the whole year. It sucks but it is what it is.
FloNationals in June is a really big one. I hope that one stays. I think there’s going to be tournaments that come out of nowhere because kids are just trying to wrestle. People just want to get on the mat right now.
I think I made a real good name for myself last summer. There’s nobody wrestling right now, so if the colleges want me they’ll call me when I’m able to be called. Since I’m a sophomore, I can’t talk to colleges until June 15.
I know God’s got a bigger picture for me. I’m just going to keep working hard for next season and next summer. This is my last year at the cadet level. Next year I move up to juniors, so hopefully I can keep up the success at the next age level.
Gallery: The Times Athletes of the Week
Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic, basketball
Briana Thomas, Merrillville, gymnastics
Makenna King, South Central, gymnastics
Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball
Cloe Amanatidis, Lake Central, gymnastics
CJ Opperman, Valparaiso, basketball
Makenna King, South Central, gymnastics
Kyle Adams, Munster, swimming
Cloe Amanatidis, Lake Central, gymnastics
Andrew Alders, Chesterton, swimming
Sophia Hunzelman, Chesterton, gymnastics
Jesse Mendez, Crown Point, wrestling
Cloe Amanatidis, Lake Central, gymnastics
Evan Bates, Chesterton, wrestling
Mia Pak, Chesterton, gymnastics
Koron Davis, Bowman, basketball
Jordan Artim, Crown Point, swimming
Brock Ellis, Chesterton, Wrestling
Amber Wolf, South Central, basketball
Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball
Julia Schutz, Andrean, basketball
Colton Jones, Valparaiso, basketball
Ryin Ott, LaPorte, basketball
Jeremiah Lovett, Munster, basketball
Morgan Schoon, Griffith, bowling
Jack Schwartz, Valparaiso, swimming
Veronika Ozimek, Chesterton, swimming
Keon Thompson Jr., Merrillville, basketball
Emma Wright, Hobart, swimming
Cole Wireman, Kouts, basketball
Sahara Bee, Morgan Twp., basketball
Parker Kneifel, Kouts, basketball
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian, basketball
Dash Shaw, Crown Point, basketball
Travis Grayson, Chesterton, basketball
Makenna King, South Central, gymnastics
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian, basketball
Jordan Artim, Crown Point, swimming
Ally McConnell, Marquette, basketball
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian, basketball
Emma Wright, Hobart, swimming
Cole Wireman, Kouts, basketball
Jordan Barnes, Portage, basketball
Jaquez Williams, Bowman, basketball
Nasiya Gause, Lake Station, basketball
Jake Wadding, Chesterton, basketball
Ashley Craycraft, Chesterton, basketball
Kristy Cravens, Portage, basketball
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township, basketball
Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley, basketball
Parion Roberson, West Side, basketball
Amber Wolf, South Central, basketball
Cole Wireman, Kouts, basketball
Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll, basketball
Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, Lake/other
Grace Weston, Westville, basketball
Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian, basketball
Nick Anderson, Lake Central, basketball
Ally Capouch, Kouts, basketball
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, Football
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
Riley Johnston, Hobart, football
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Ryin Ott, LaPorte, basketball
Ryan Walsh, Andrean, football
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
Ryan Walsh, Andrean, football
Matt Tomczak, Valparaiso, football
Jordan Barnes, Portage, basketball
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
Gabriel Sanchez, Lowell, cross country
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
Jake Mayersky, Boone Grove, football
Jack Bailey, Lake Central, soccer
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
Rob MacNeill, Lake Central, soccer
Maddie Banter, Crown Point, volleyball
Brae’ton Vann, Boone Grove, football
Ava Gilliana, Valparaiso, cross country
Robbie Capehart, Chesterton, soccer
Lexi Darnell, Boone Grove, soccer
Kayla Ziel, Munster, soccer
Jamarrion Gaines, T.F. South, football
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
Bryce Pickering, Chesterton, football
Brett Driscoll, Hanover Central, football
Ashlee Bakaitis, Chesterton, soccer
Michael Perkins, EC Central, football
Lia Thomas, Michigan City, golf
Danielle Colantuono, Lake Central, golf
Chris Mullen, Chesterton, football
Wynne Aldrich
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso, football
Sydney Weiner, Crown Point, golf
Jeremiah Howard, Merrillville, football
Sydney Dixon, Boone Grove, volleyball
Mark Flores, Calumet, football
Delaney Adams, Crown Point, golf
Ben Slatcoff, Chesterton, football
Tajheem Lawson, Marion Catholic, football
Emma Adams, Crown Point, soccer
Brae'ton Vann, Boone Grove, football
Ashlee Bakaitis, Chesterton, soccer
Zack Warchus, Portage, football
Paris Hewlett, Morton, football
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, volleyball
Addy Joiner, Chesterton, volleyball
Riley Garcia, Wheeler, soccer
Karina James, Lowell, cross country
Christian Rios, Highland, football
Chris Mullen, Chesterton, football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!