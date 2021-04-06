Fifth inning surge helps Crown Point roll past rival Lake Central in DAC opener

CROWN POINT — Crown Point had the lead against Lake Central in both teams' Duneland Athletic Conference opener Tuesday.

Jayden Phillips made sure the Bulldogs didn't relinquish it.

The senior infielder drove in two runs with a double to left-center field in the bottom of the fifth inning, helping his squad pull away for a 11-3 home victory over the Indians, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association. Phillips was not in the starting lineup, but when his number was called, he delivered.

"There was two strikes and I kind of was anticipating a fastball because (Lake Central pitcher Conor Pangburn) threw two curveballs in a row," Phillips said. "It was low and inside, and I like when it's low and inside, so I just took it to left field and watched it go past one of their guys. It was awesome. I had a bunch of emotions and it felt great."

Phillips' timely double gave Crown Point a 6-2 lead. He advanced to third base on a wild pitch from Pangburn, and he scored a run of his own on another double from teammate Luke Burford.

Burford's hit was just fair down the left field line, and when he slid into second base after tacking on the Bulldogs' third run of the fifth inning, the sophomore stood up and screamed in excitement.