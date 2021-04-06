Fifth inning surge helps Crown Point roll past rival Lake Central in DAC opener

CROWN POINT — Crown Point had the lead against Lake Central in both teams' Duneland Athletic Conference opener Tuesday.
Jayden Phillips made sure the Bulldogs didn't relinquish it.
The senior infielder drove in two runs with a double to left-center field in the bottom of the fifth inning, helping his squad pull away for a 11-3 home victory over the Indians, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association. Phillips was not in the starting lineup, but when his number was called, he delivered.
"There was two strikes and I kind of was anticipating a fastball because (Lake Central pitcher Conor Pangburn) threw two curveballs in a row," Phillips said. "It was low and inside, and I like when it's low and inside, so I just took it to left field and watched it go past one of their guys. It was awesome. I had a bunch of emotions and it felt great."
Phillips' timely double gave Crown Point a 6-2 lead. He advanced to third base on a wild pitch from Pangburn, and he scored a run of his own on another double from teammate Luke Burford.
Burford's hit was just fair down the left field line, and when he slid into second base after tacking on the Bulldogs' third run of the fifth inning, the sophomore stood up and screamed in excitement.
Since last season was canceled due to COVID-19, Burford said he is thrilled to finally suit up for Crown Point. So far, he has emerged as the team's leadoff hitter.
"It's been really fun," Burford. "I was really looking forward to this my freshman year, and now to come out and get a big win against a rival like LC, it feels really good."
Senior shortstop Cal Curiel also had a momentum-swinging hit with a two-run single in the bottom of the second, which broke a 2-2 tie. He was one of eight Bulldogs players to record a hit.
Will Pettit led the way for Crown Point on the mound. The senior, who was also the starting quarterback on the football team last fall, pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run. He registered six strikeouts and gave up three hits and three walks.
"I've always loved quarterbacking and pitching because in each sport you have a lot of control in how the game goes." Pettit said. "No matter which way it goes, it goes through you. ... I had a lot of help (Tuesday). Everybody was battling and working hard."
While nearly everything was clicking for the Bulldogs, it was the opposite for the Indians.
Lake Central rallied from an early 2-0 deficit behind sophomore second baseman Josh Adamczewski. He drove in a run with a triple to center field and scored a run a few plays later on a passed ball.
However, Phillips and Burford broke the game open with their back-to-back doubles, and the Indians were never able to recover.
Lake Central junior and Xavier commit and Connor Misch pitched four innings and notched five strikeouts. He allowed four hits, three walks and two earned runs.
Junior left fielder Jacob Warn provided the highlight of the day for the Indians. With the game all but over, he blasted a solo homer to center field in the top of the seventh.
"We've hit a little bump here (with two straight losses), and I'll be interested to see how we respond," Lake Central coach Mike Swartzentruber said. "As a coach you're always wondering if we're going to be flat again or are we going to play. In baseball, they say you're only as good as your next day's pitcher, and we have a pretty good one going (Wednesday)."
Purdue recruit Carter Doorn will get the the start for the Indians at home Wednesday, as Lake Central (2-2, 0-1) looks to rebound against Crown Point (2-2, 1-0) in the second game of a home-and-home.
"We made some improvements (Tuesday), but the thing is we just pissed them off. They're upset," Bulldogs coach Steve Strayer said. "It's really tough in the Duneland to get a sweep against a good team. It's really, really tough to do that, but that's our challenge."