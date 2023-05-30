Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CROWN POINT — Former Crown Point High School theater teacher Christopher "Kit" Degenhart entered a guilty plea Tuesday in connection to charges that he engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student in 2020.

Degenhart was arrested on July 22, 2022 on two charges of child seduction. His plea agreement stipulated that he will plead guilty to one count of child seduction, a Level 5 felony. When Degenhart is sentenced, the state will dismiss one count of Level 6 felony child seduction, according to the stipulated plea agreement.

The relationship began in January 2020 with Degenhart reaching out to the student via personal email. The relationship progressed to meetings before, during and after school, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police believe that at one point, the two met and talked in a parking lot at 2 a.m. during a theater department school trip.

Charging documents show that the victim said she and Degenhart retreated to a private theater room 40 to 50 times for sexual purposes, but stopped when the school closed due to COVID-19. After the victim turned 18, they continued meeting until Aug. 4, 2020.

Police say Degenhart admitted to pursuing a sexual relationship with the victim, but only engaged in "heavy petting" and kissing while the student was a minor. When confronted with the victim's claims of underage intercourse, Degenhart stated his memory was murky from being 50 years old, but that he was "not going to refute what she says," referencing the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When he is sentenced, Degenhart must continue to comply with the No Contact Order and register as a sex/violent offender, according to the stipulated plea agreement. The length of these orders as well as Degenhart’s sentence will be determined on July 25, 2023 in Judge Gina Jones’ courtroom, according to court records.

