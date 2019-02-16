LAPORTE — Sydney Parrish caught the ball, peaked at the scoreboard to see how much time was left and then launched a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Her shot went in — all net.
The junior’s buzzer-beating jumper gave Hamilton Southeastern a 23-7 lead at the end of the first quarter — capping off a hot start for the Royals — and Crown Point had no answers. The Bulldogs entered the LaPorte Class 4A semistate game with a perfect 28-0 record and always seemed to have an answer whenever they faced adversity, but Saturday they came up one game short of a state final appearance.
Hamilton Southeastern (26-1) limited Crown Point to just five made field goals in its 61-28 victory and none were the result of an assist. The Bulldogs also missed all eight of their 3-point attempts and committed 12 turnovers, but coach Chris Seibert believes his players have no reason to hang their heads.
“It was just a joy to get to experience this with them,” Seibert said.” Sometimes you think a team deserves to win, but they don’t always get that. And for this team to have the success it had, while also doing it the right way — by working hard, by playing together, by being good students in the classroom — it’s been an amazing season and one we’ll never forget.”
Jessica Carrothers, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, came into the contest averaging 22.1 points per game on 51 percent shooting from the field. But the Royals used their size and athleticism to make sure she never got comfortable. Carrothers was held to a season-low seven points and shot just 2 of 9 from the field, including an 0-of-3 performance from behind the arc.
Seibert subbed Carrothers and the rest of his starters out with just over two minutes left in the game, and the freshman cried as she walked back to a seat on the bench.
Her first season was over, and she had to accept it. Carrothers ended her standout freshman campaign with 627 points, 90 assists and 160 rebounds, but when she emerged from the locker room none of that was on her mind. The tears kept flowing as she hugged her family and teammates, and she was especially disappointed that she couldn’t help the graduating class earn a trip down to Indianapolis.
“I love all four of the seniors,” Carrothers said. “They’re like my sisters, my older sisters. I didn’t want this season to end, and I’ll miss them next year.”
Ellie VanDeel tied freshman Lilly Stoddard with a team-high nine points and was one of the seniors Carrothers embraced after the game. During VanDeel’s career, the Bulldogs never won more than 20 games or even had a chance of making it to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. And even though she wanted to keep the season going, she commended the Royals’ collective effort.
“They just made all of their shots,” VanDeel said. “They hit like five 3s in the first quarter. That was really a dagger, so it’s kind of hard to come back from that.”
Before Crown Point (28-1) left the gym, and while Hamilton Southeastern continued celebrating its first ever state championship appearance, Marc Carrothers hugged Jessica Carrothers and reminded her that another opportunity would come.
Crown Point hasn’t reached a state final since 1997 and the Bulldogs haven’t won a state championship since bringing home back-to-back titles in 1984 and 1985. But after getting so close this year, he believes his daughter will be fueled to come back as an even better player and leader for the Bulldogs next season.
“She’s like a cellphone,” Marc Carrothers said. “I’m going to put her in her bed tonight, and she’s going to come out charged up tomorrow.”