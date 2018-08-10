Crown Point
The Bulldogs are strong all over the pitch, but especially the midfield led by Olivia Small and Emmie McConnell. C.P. annually plays one of the toughest schedules in the Region, leaving the area to prepare itself for the postseason. Eight players have been on the varsity roster since freshman year to absorb that experience.
Chesterton
The Trojans are deep and athletic. New coach and 1996 graduate Ben Forgey takes over a solid core led by third-team all state midfielder Olivia Hansen and Olivia Vesling. Addy Joiner will be a threat up front for the returning sectional champs.
Lake Central
L.C. graduated 10 seniors but a school with over 3,000 students can reload. A pair of club players, Daena Schuh and Michelle Testa, add to an already deep roster that should all the Indians to compete with anybody.
Valparaiso
One area coach said of the Vikings “I swear they just never run out of kids.” Valpo returns 40 goals between just Janci Courtaney (15), Olivia Shaw (15), Claire Brogan (10). Valparaiso took a tough loss to Chesterton in the sectional last October.
Munster
The Mustangs lost quite a bit to graduation but the area’s top big school program for at least the last two seasons should never be discounted. Senior Addy Andello has 53 career goals, a program record.