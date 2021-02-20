Jessica Carrothers leads Crown Point to state for first time in 24 years

But she didn't do it alone.

Outside of her highlight reel 3-pointer, Carrothers was mainly held in check in the first half. She was forced to be a facilitator more than a scorer, and when the Bulldogs needed points, Alyvia Santiago answered the call.

The junior guard drained three 3-pointers in the first half, including two 3s just moments apart in the second quarter. Last weekend, Santiago was held scoreless and missed both of her 3-point attempts against Penn in the LaPorte Regional final.

She was thrilled to bounce back seven days later on the same floor, while helping her squad earn its fifth state final appearance.

"I work so hard on my shot," Santiago said. "Every night this week I've been to the gym putting shots up, trying to improve my shot, and I'm glad that they were starting to fall (Saturday)."

If a chance to reach Indianapolis wasn't enough motivation to play well against the Chargers, Santiago and her older sister, Alyna, received an extra incentive from a loved one.

"My mom kind of bribed us," Alyvia Santiago said. "She was like, 'If you guys win (Saturday) you can get a dog.' So we were like, 'We're getting a dog! We're getting a dog!' We got the dog, and now we just have to get the Bankers Life (Fieldhouse) nets down."