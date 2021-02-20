Jessica Carrothers leads Crown Point to state for first time in 24 years

LAPORTE — The clock was winding down in the first quarter Saturday, and Jessica Carrothers had the ball.
Crown Point's star guard could've been conservative, but this was the Class 4A LaPorte Semistate, and she wasn't leaving any chances on the table against Fort Wayne Carroll.
So, what did Carrothers do?
"I looked at the clock really fast and I think there was like 1.2 seconds left, so I just launched," Carrothers said.
Carrothers' prayer was answered as she drained a half court shot to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game. When the ball went through the net, she screamed in excitement as her dad, Mark, jumped for joy on the sidelines.
The junior's long 3-pointer was one of many key plays she made for Crown Point, which knocked off the Chargers 62-46 to advance to state for the first time in 24 years.
And yes, just in case anyone was wondering, Carrothers does practice that shot.
"Every time I work out, my dad is always like, 'Hit one and then we'll leave,'" Carrothers said. "So, I always have to make one half court shot."
Carrothers finished with a game-high 28 points, despite being guarded by two players for the majority of the game. The junior scored 19 of her points in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to snap Carroll's 22-game win streak and deny the Chargers their first state final berth.
But she didn't do it alone.
Outside of her highlight reel 3-pointer, Carrothers was mainly held in check in the first half. She was forced to be a facilitator more than a scorer, and when the Bulldogs needed points, Alyvia Santiago answered the call.
The junior guard drained three 3-pointers in the first half, including two 3s just moments apart in the second quarter. Last weekend, Santiago was held scoreless and missed both of her 3-point attempts against Penn in the LaPorte Regional final.
She was thrilled to bounce back seven days later on the same floor, while helping her squad earn its fifth state final appearance.
"I work so hard on my shot," Santiago said. "Every night this week I've been to the gym putting shots up, trying to improve my shot, and I'm glad that they were starting to fall (Saturday)."
If a chance to reach Indianapolis wasn't enough motivation to play well against the Chargers, Santiago and her older sister, Alyna, received an extra incentive from a loved one.
"My mom kind of bribed us," Alyvia Santiago said. "She was like, 'If you guys win (Saturday) you can get a dog.' So we were like, 'We're getting a dog! We're getting a dog!' We got the dog, and now we just have to get the Bankers Life (Fieldhouse) nets down."
Crown Point held a 26-20 lead at halftime Saturday, and after trading leads through the first two quarters, the Bulldogs never trailed again when they emerged from the locker room.
Senior guard Delanie Sheets drilled a 3-pointer to bring the Chargers within two points, trailing 32-30. However, Crown Point closed out the third quarter on a 10-4 run, which was capped off by a coast-to-coast layup from Alyna Santiago.
The senior guard let out a scream after putting in her lone made field goal. She added an 8-of-10 showing at the free-throw line to finish with 10 points and one huge smile.
Carrothers, Alyna Santiago's best friend, described her as the "flame" of the team, and she spearheaded the Bulldogs' signature, unrelenting defense against the Chargers.
"We were honestly just fired up. We wanted it," Santiago said. "I think (Fort Wayne Carroll) was down by eight at some point, and I was like, 'Let's get (our lead) to 10.' We got it to 10 and then we got it to 15 somehow. We just wanted every single loose ball, every block out.
" ... I think we just wanted it more."
Junior forward Lilly Stoddard, who has committed to Purdue, anchored Crown Point's defense near the rim. She totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Sophomore guard Saniya Jackson scored a team-high 17 points for the Chargers, while Sheets finished with 11 points.
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert commended the Chargers for the effort, but in the end, he's proud that his team was able to cut down the nets for a third time this season.
The Bulldogs had to suspend their campaign in November due to COVID-19, but now they'll prepare to face Brownsburg, which defeated Franklin Community 49-27 in the Jeffersonville Semistate, for a shot at their third state title in program history.
"It's really unbelievable," Seibert said. "I'm just so happy for our kids and for our program. ... You don't always get the rewards for all of the work you put in, so for them to be able to see the fruits of their labor and for them to be able to participate in a state title game — it just doesn't get any better than that."