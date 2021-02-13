Lilly Stoddard, No. 2 Crown Point stifle LaPorte to advance regional final

LAPORTE — It was as if the game was on replay.

Seemingly every time a LaPorte player drove to the basket Saturday during the second Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinal, their shot was either blocked or altered by Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard.

"She does so many things that don't always show up on the stat sheet," Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. "The amount of shots that she altered, or the ones where she made them travel or pass up an open look because they didn't want to get blocked — she's such a difference maker. I thought she was very active."

Stoddard, a 6-foot-4 Purdue recruit, added seven points to go along with her stellar glass protection, which helped Crown Point advance to the regional final with a 52-28 victory over the host Slicers.

LaPorte was held without a field goal in the third quarter, scoring two points in those eight minutes.

"We talked at halftime about rebounding the ball, communicating better on defense and not letting them hold it for 35-40 seconds at a time," Seibert said. "We were just trying to create pressure, and I thought we did a really good job of that."

Star guard Jessica Carrothers led the way for the Bulldogs (22-1) offensively, erupting for a game-high 29 points and three 3-pointers.