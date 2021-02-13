Lilly Stoddard, No. 2 Crown Point stifle LaPorte to advance regional final

LAPORTE — It was as if the game was on replay.
Seemingly every time a LaPorte player drove to the basket Saturday during the second Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinal, their shot was either blocked or altered by Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard.
"She does so many things that don't always show up on the stat sheet," Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. "The amount of shots that she altered, or the ones where she made them travel or pass up an open look because they didn't want to get blocked — she's such a difference maker. I thought she was very active."
Stoddard, a 6-foot-4 Purdue recruit, added seven points to go along with her stellar glass protection, which helped Crown Point advance to the regional final with a 52-28 victory over the host Slicers.
LaPorte was held without a field goal in the third quarter, scoring two points in those eight minutes.
"We talked at halftime about rebounding the ball, communicating better on defense and not letting them hold it for 35-40 seconds at a time," Seibert said. "We were just trying to create pressure, and I thought we did a really good job of that."
Star guard Jessica Carrothers led the way for the Bulldogs (22-1) offensively, erupting for a game-high 29 points and three 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 2 in the state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, will face No. 3 Penn in a highly anticipated contest Saturday evening. The Kingsmen cruised past Merrillville in the first regional semifinal.
Last season, Penn defeated the Bulldogs 42-41 in a LaPorte Regional semifinal, and earlier this season Crown Point returned the favor with a 44-42 home win Dec. 5.
Two years ago, the Bulldogs squeezed past the Kingsmen for a 54-47 overtime victory in the LaPorte Regional championship, marking their eighth regional crown. In order to secure a ninth regional title, Seibert knows his player must be at their best.
"This is three straight years of battling with them in the regional and our fifth matchup (over the last three seasons)," Seibert said. "Really, when we've both been at full strength, every game has come down to the last possession. I expect nothing less (Saturday night)."
While the Bulldogs look to keep their season alive, it comes at the expense of LaPorte (13-11) and standout senior Ryin Ott. The Purdue-Fort Wayne commit scored a team-high eight points in the final game of her prep career.
Shortly after the game, she took a moment to reflect on her time as a Slicer, which ended with back-to-back sectional crowns.
"I'm really grateful. It's been a great career," Ott said. "Being a role model and leader, I think I've really grown over the years, and so have all of the other girls. ... We were lucky to play any games this year, and winning sectionals two years in a row was awesome. We got to end it on our home floor, so (the loss) doesn't feel as bad.
"At least I got to finish where I started."
Ott said she's excited to rejoin her older sister, Riley, on the hardwood at Purdue Fort Wayne. However, LaPorte coach Sarah DeShone, who wrapped up her first season with the program, joked about keeping Ott around for another season.
When Ott was subbed out with 36.2 seconds left in the game, she received a standing ovation from Slicers fans, and DeShone believes it was well-deserved.
"I just feel really lucky to know her and to coach her because she's just an awesome kid," DeShone said. "Basketball-wise, everybody knows she works her tail off. But just her as a person, I just feel very lucky that I got to know her on a more personal level. She was a captain, and I just really, really enjoyed coaching her this year."