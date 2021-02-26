Longtime Crown Point coaches reflect on glory days ahead of state final

While tipping his cap to Stoddard and Carrothers, May rattled off the names of several talented players from his teams, too, including a dynamic backcourt that featured Nancy Cowan-Eksten and Annie (Kvachkoff) Equihua, who coached at her alma mater from the 2011-12 season to 2014-15 campaign.

"Nancy was my first All-American. She led us to the (1984) state championship and was on the Indiana All-Star team," May said. " ... Her and Annie were the two guards that I had, and Annie was just outstanding, too. Some people consider them to be the best two guards that ever played together in Indiana. Nancy was a true point guard, and Annie was a true two-guard who was really athletic."

Cowan-Eksten and Equihua were both inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. In her senior year in 1984, Cowan-Eksten guided Crown Point to a perfect 26-0 record and its first state title alongside Equihua, who was a junior. The following year, Equihua led the Bulldogs to another state crown to become the first girls basketball team in IHSAA history to claim consecutive state championships.

May said he sees a lot of similarities between his state title teams and this season's state finalist, and he believes Crown Point has all of the ingredients — star players, unselfish offense and unrelenting defense — to get the job done again for the first time in 36 years.