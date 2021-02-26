Longtime Crown Point coaches reflect on glory days ahead of state final

CROWN POINT — A lot has changed since Crown Point last appeared in a girls basketball state championship in 1997, which was the final year of a single-class state tournament.
The playoffs are now split into four classes, legendary coach Tom May is no longer on the sidelines and the players on this season's state-qualifying team weren't even born when the Bulldogs finished as the state runner-up 24 years ago.
But throughout all five of Crown Point's state finals appearances in 1983, 1984, 1985, 1997 and now 2021, Scott Reid has been the team's one constant. The 1978 Crown Point graduate and longtime assistant coach is in his 35th season with the girls basketball program at his alma mater.
"I'm pretty old, I get it," Reid said, laughing. "But it's really awesome to be back. We always thought this (current) group would have a chance. I know how difficult it is to (win a state title), but I'm just so happy for this group of kids. They've worked so hard. They've really earned this opportunity."
Reid was on the bench when the Bulldogs became the first girls basketball team in IHSAA history to reach three straight state championships in 1983, 1984 and 1985 and the first program to win back-to-back state crowns in 1984 and 1985 at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.
Nearly four decades since Crown Point's first state final appearance, Reid will be thrilled to return to the state capital for the Class 4A state championship against Brownsburg at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, especially considering the challenges he faced early in the season.
Reid, who is also a history teacher at Taft Middle School, said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 6.
"I was out of school for two months," Reid said. " ... I was pretty sick, and I really didn't know if I would come back. I didn't really feel right about it since I missed so many games, but (coach) Chris (Seibert) asked me and I was happy to.
"I'm really glad I did."
Seibert said a lot of the Bulldogs' defensive schemes, which are predicated on high ball pressure, come from Reid. And before Reid even thought about taking credit, he passed the praise right along to May, who Reid both played for and coached with at Crown Point.
"He was so ahead of his time," said Reid, who succeeded May after the 2006-07 season. "We're still doing a lot of his stuff. Our press and defense comes from him. That's all him. He was an incredible coach, and he is easily the best coach I've ever been around."
May, who resides in Crown Point, still talks about his former program as if he has an upcoming game to coach. He hasn't been to any contests in person this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he watches the team online whenever he can, and he's familiar with all of the Bulldogs' key players.
The 2009 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee commended star guard Jessica Carrothers for improving her outside shooting over the years and said he enjoys seeing Purdue recruit Lilly Stoddard, who he calls "the tall gal," dominate near the rim.
While tipping his cap to Stoddard and Carrothers, May rattled off the names of several talented players from his teams, too, including a dynamic backcourt that featured Nancy Cowan-Eksten and Annie (Kvachkoff) Equihua, who coached at her alma mater from the 2011-12 season to 2014-15 campaign.
"Nancy was my first All-American. She led us to the (1984) state championship and was on the Indiana All-Star team," May said. " ... Her and Annie were the two guards that I had, and Annie was just outstanding, too. Some people consider them to be the best two guards that ever played together in Indiana. Nancy was a true point guard, and Annie was a true two-guard who was really athletic."
Cowan-Eksten and Equihua were both inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. In her senior year in 1984, Cowan-Eksten guided Crown Point to a perfect 26-0 record and its first state title alongside Equihua, who was a junior. The following year, Equihua led the Bulldogs to another state crown to become the first girls basketball team in IHSAA history to claim consecutive state championships.
May said he sees a lot of similarities between his state title teams and this season's state finalist, and he believes Crown Point has all of the ingredients — star players, unselfish offense and unrelenting defense — to get the job done again for the first time in 36 years.
"(Bulldogs fans) were spoiled for a while," May said, laughing. "It took us a long time to get there (in the '80s), and it took us a long time to get there again (in 1997). But I think if they win it, it would just reestablish Crown Point on the map. ... And the biggest thing is that it would mean a lot to the gals."
May plans to tune in online Saturday as he cheers on the Bulldogs, while Reid takes his seat courtside and tries to coach the team to victory. Regardless of what happens against Brownsburg, Reid is sure that this season's squad has already made Crown Point's past state-qualifying teams proud.
But of course, a third state championship certainly wouldn't hurt.
"I've been telling the kids that if we get to the state finals, they'll see that all of this has been worth it," Reid said. "And to win it, they would be legends around here. Years later on, people would be talking about this team like we talk about the '84 and '85 teams, and that's what you want.
"Who wouldn't want to be a legend?"