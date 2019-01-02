TJ Pruzin remembers the 1995 Little League state title game well.
Led by coach Jack Pettit, Crown Point was on the verge of a major accomplishment with Pruzin on the mound. There was only one problem: The opposing batter had crushed fastballs all tournament and picked up on Pruzin's typically unhittable heater, shaking his confidence.
Pruzin looked into the dugout for the pitch call, where Pettit and fellow coach Dave Hanaway animatedly discussed their next move. Pruzin hoped Pettit would call for the curveball, but Pettit instead turned toward the mound and gave Pruzin an emphatic fastball signal.
Pruzin obliged, and the batter blasted the ball to the outfield wall, where it fell safely into a Bulldog glove.
The play paved the way for Crown Point's state championship and summed up Pettit's trademark belief in himself and his athletes that endeared him to countless Crown Point and Northwest Indiana residents over his 35 years of coaching. Pettit died Tuesday at the age of 69 due to acute myelogenous leukemia.
“It just seemed like Jack always had the answers,” Pruzin said. “He was very approachable, very witty.
“If you wanted to find Jack, go to a high school basketball game or a Crown Point football game, or baseball game — and when he went there, I always wondered how he could watch the game, because there were so many people who wanted to see him and talk to him.”
A fixture within Crown Point's sports scene, Pettit coached scores of young Bulldogs over the years. Pettit's career spanned long enough that he went from coaching his son, Chip, in Little League to coaching Crown Point's teams with Chip as principal. At the time of his death, Jack Pettit was the freshman boys basketball coach and a junior high golf coach.
Along the way, Jack Pettit became responsible for teaching seemingly every young Bulldog his curveball.
After graduating from Crown Point in 1967, Jack Pettit played baseball at Valparaiso University before coaching baseball, basketball, softball and golf throughout Lake County, from the elementary school level all the way up to varsity.
“One of his gifts is he communicates really well with young people,” said Terry Pettit, Jack's brother and coach of the powerhouse Nebraska volleyball team from 1977-1999. “So even though he had played at a high level, he didn't have difficulty being patient with someone that was either young or was a little slow to pick up something. ... I think (team accomplishments) were meaningful to Jack, but probably not as meaningful as giving back and staying involved.”
Terry Pettit said his brother had an innate ability to figure out what motivated specific people, a trait he picked up from their father, Harold, who played basketball for Crown Point in the 1930s. Harold Pettit once strode out to the mound when Jack Pettit couldn't find the strike zone, uncrumpling a piece of paper and showing it to Jack. It was a drawing of a chicken, and Jack got the message. His next pitch went right down the middle.
Jack Pettit first met Hanaway in the mid 1980s, when the two formed an alternative Little League all-star travel team for children who were too young to play on the established one. Such innovation illustrates a major theme of Jack Pettit's life: His commitment to developing Lake County's youth. That dedication rubbed off on members of the Crown Point community.
“When we were playing for him, he liked to win, he liked to play well, he liked to look sharp and we had fun doing it,” Pruzin said. “I coached Little League baseball myself for eight years because Jack and Dave Hanaway … had such an impact. Because I had so much fun at those ages, that I wanted to give it back. They made our 12-year-old years so awesome.”
That's what friends of Jack Pettit all echoed: He cared deeply about Crown Point and the athletes he coached. Jack Pettit always wanted to help, and those around him noticed.
“You couldn't ask for a better friend,” Hanaway said. “If you ever needed anything, all you had to do was ask him. In fact, you didn't even need to ask him — he would volunteer it.”