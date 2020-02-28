Lowell beats Crown Point for first time since 2013

LOWELL — After hitting the first of two free throws, Lowell sophomore Cayden Vasko stood at line with remaining 3:16 in the second quarter and pretended to high five his teammates, who weren't there since they were on the other end of the floor.

He also ended his night there by sinking two more, but this time he admired his second and then again pretended to high five his teammates.

"It has been a while since I've had confidence like that," said Vasko, who finished 5 of 6 from the foul line. "I've been getting up shots day in and day out. Sometimes I'll go to the Y and get up a couple hundred shots before school in the morning."

He was able to celebrate with them eventually, as he tied his career high with 18 points to help propel Lowell to a 53-44 nonconference win over Crown Point, which is its first win over the Bulldogs since a 48-30 victory on Feb. 16, 2013.

"To get that kind of win at the end of the season, well, you heard the kids in the locker room," Lowell coach Joe Delgado said.

The host Red Devils bolted to a 17-1 lead after the first quarter with junior Chris Mantis scoring 10 during the spurt.