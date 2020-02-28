You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lowell beats Crown Point for first time since 2013
alert top story urgent
Boys basketball

Lowell beats Crown Point for first time since 2013

{{featured_button_text}}
Munster at Lowell boys basketball

Lowell's Christopher Mantis, seen here earlier this season against Munster, had 26 points against Crown Point on Friday.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

LOWELL — After hitting the first of two free throws, Lowell sophomore Cayden Vasko stood at line with remaining 3:16 in the second quarter and pretended to high five his teammates, who weren't there since they were on the other end of the floor.

He also ended his night there by sinking two more, but this time he admired his second and then again pretended to high five his teammates.

"It has been a while since I've had confidence like that," said Vasko, who finished 5 of 6 from the foul line. "I've been getting up shots day in and day out. Sometimes I'll go to the Y and get up a couple hundred shots before school in the morning."

He was able to celebrate with them eventually, as he tied his career high with 18 points to help propel Lowell to a 53-44 nonconference win over Crown Point, which is its first win over the Bulldogs since a 48-30 victory on Feb. 16, 2013.

"To get that kind of win at the end of the season, well, you heard the kids in the locker room," Lowell coach Joe Delgado said.

The host Red Devils bolted to a 17-1 lead after the first quarter with junior Chris Mantis scoring 10 during the spurt.

"Cayden was huge for us and Chris is tough matchup for teams," Delgado said. "Cayden's a young sophomore and has been kind of struggling with his shot, but he works as hard as he can every day and has played varsity for us all year."

Crown Point's only point came on a free throw by junior guard David Brown.

"We did a lot better of a job defensively," said Mantis, who recorded game-highs of 26 points and nine boards. "We have all the confidence in the world right now and everyone in that locker room believes in each other."

Crown Point's first basket of the game didn't come until 7:40 in the second on a Ty Smith jumper.

The Bulldogs woke up in the second quarter and exploded for 21 points before halftime.

"We haven't gotten off to a big lead like that this year, but we have gotten up big and lost leads to Lake Central and some other teams," Delgado said. "I have a lot of respect for (Crown Point) coach (Clint) Swan."

Crown Point hit four of its first seven shots in the second period and cut the Lowell lead down to just six at the break. Bulldogs junior Ty Smith hit on two from long distance en route to eight second-quarter points.

Vasko scored five in the third quarter when Crown Point cut the lead to six to 36-30 then 41-35, respectively.

Crown Point (12-11) got as close as 47-44 with 1:09 left, but Mantis and Vasko scored the last six points of the game to seal the win.

After a Mantis basket, a Crown Point miss and a Lowell timeout, Vasko made a nice pass to Mantis on the ensuing inbounds play, leaving it where only Mantis could get it for the easy layup, putting the Red Devils up 51-44.

"Chris takes a lot of the load off us, and sometimes I don't know how he does it," Vasko said.

Smith paced the Bulldogs with 12 points.

The Red Devils will now try to win their first sectional title since 1993, but they have a tall task in front of them in their opening-round matchup against Times No. 2 and Class 4A No. 5-ranked Chesterton (21-2) on Tuesday night in the Valparaiso Sectional.

"Chesterton is big, strong and physical," Vasko said. "We need to play as well as we have all year."

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from Region

+1 
Cayden Vasko

Cayden Vasko tied his career high with 18 points in Lowell's 53-44 win over Crown Point.

 Paul Honeycutt, The Times
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts