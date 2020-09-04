Marcus Hardy, Angel Nelson help Merrillville cruise past Crown Point

Nelson completed 12-of-17 passes for 196 yards. In addition to two touchdown passes to Hardy, he connected on a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Armani Glass in the third quarter. Cincinnati commit JoJo Johnson also hauled in seven receptions for a team-high 112 yards.

“Crown Point likes to bring it. That’s what they do, they bring pressure,” Seiss said. “(Nelson) stepped up and took some shots and threw a really nice ball to Armani on the double move.”

Running back Tank Logan got in on the action, as well, notching his third straight 100-yard game. The junior totaled 16 carries for 142 yards and two scores. Sophomore running back Phillip Roche also scored his first touchdown of the year with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter, which was set up by a 70-yard touchdown from Paris Hewlett.

The senior quarterback, who also transferred from Morton, is still getting acclimated, according to Seiss.

“Paris is going to help us,” Seiss said. “He’s still figuring some things out with our verbiage and how we do stuff. He’s in a tough spot, coming in really late and having one of the hardest positions to come in and play. (As a quarterback), not only do you have to know what you’re doing, but you gotta know what the other 10 guys are doing. It’s tough, but he’s doing a nice job.”