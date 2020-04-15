MY FAVORITE GAMES: No. 2 Merrillville squeaks past No. 5 Crown Point to win sectional title

He finished the evening with just four carries for 15 yards, and although his stats weren’t eye-popping, the senior didn’t care. Schultz is one of three Merrillville players to rush for over 300 yards this year and made it clear that the team’s sectional crown is the product of a group effort.

“(My touchdown) had a very big impact, not because of my running but because of the lineman,” Schultz said. “My O-line was the main key. We all work as hard as we can and put a lot of effort into what we do.”

No. 5 Crown Point had its opportunities but just couldn’t capitalize.

After a 57-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Will Pettit to senior wide receiver Tysen Cazy in the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored again on a safety early in the third quarter.

Senior defensive lineman Collin Flavin strip-sacked Pirates senior quarterback Aahric Whitehead to bring his team within one point. As the ball bounced in Merrillville's end zone, Pirates junior wide receiver Armani Glass slapped it out of bounds to give up a safety rather than a touchdown.

His heads up decision paid off.

On the first play of Crown Point's ensuing drive, junior defensive back Anthony Mitchell picked off Pettit to quell the Bulldogs' momentum.