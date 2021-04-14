Peyton Pepkowski's 14 Ks lifts Lake Central past nationally-ranked Crown Point

Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman said he was pleased with the way his team responded, especially when the Bulldogs got on the board.

"I liked that we faced a little adversity there at the end," Sherman said. "Fortunately and unfortunately we hadn't faced a lot of it during our first six games of the season, so I actually think that's something that's going to help us moving forward. ... You know that at the top of the seventh there with Elish and Holloway coming up, there's gonna be some sort of push from CP."

Bulldogs coach Angie Richwalski, who graduated from Lake Central in 2006 and won a state championship with the Indians in 2004, commended her team for never giving up. However, in her first game as a head coach against her alma mater, the former standout pitcher tipped her cap to another star pitcher, Pepkowski.

Pepkowski has committed to Loyola, which is where Richwalski competed in college.

"Peyton does a great job of getting ahead and then working her way up (the strike zone). Our girls were getting caught on the first pitch and then chasing the high pitches a little bit," Richwalski said. "I'm sure that's her go-to method, and I respect it. I did it and that's how I threw, so I understand it. I threw that way because it's the hardest one to hit against."

