Peyton Pepkowski's 14 Ks lifts Lake Central past nationally-ranked Crown Point

ST. JOHN — Lake Central's Peyton Pepkowski was dominant for nearly the entire game Wednesday against visiting Crown Point, which is ranked as the No. 18 team in the country by USA Today.
The senior struck out the first nine batters.
"I wasn't really paying attention to it until somebody said something to me," Pepkowski said. "I was just going out there and throwing my game."
But as the Bulldogs looked to stage a late comeback, it was actually Pepkowski's teammate, catcher Jordan August, who slammed the door shut.
With two outs in hand thanks to a pair of strikeouts from Pepkowski, August recorded the last out of the game by picking off Crown Point's Audrey Williams, who was trying to steal second base. Shortstop Sydney Doloszycki caught August's timely throw and tagged Williams to cap off the Indians' 4-2 Duneland Athletic Conference home victory.
"I feel like we would've gotten out of it either way, but I definitely think it sealed the deal," August said. "We saw her going right away, and Peyton was relaxed the whole time. You could tell."
Leading 4-0, Pepkowski gave up back-to-back singles in the top of the seventh to Crown Point's Madi Elish and Anna Holloway, who have committed to Arizona and Notre Dame, respectively. Both players then advanced on a double steal. Elish finally scored the Bulldogs' first run on a wild pitch from Pepkowski, and a few batters later Williams notched an RBI single to make it 4-2.
That was as close as Crown Point (5-1, 3-1), ranked No. 3 in Class 4A by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association, would get as August's heady play and Pepkowski's stellar outing in the circle helped No. 2 Lake Central (7-0, 4-0) remain undefeated. Pepkowski registered 14 strikeouts, leaving four batters looking in a complete game effort.
"I felt really good going into that first inning, and after those first three innings we were all rolling," Pepkowski said. "We had a lead, so I felt really comfortable on the mound, and I knew my defense was going to pick me up if they got the bat on anything, so just staying relaxed and staying confident in myself was a big thing."
The Indians had three hits through the first three innings but weren't able to capitalize, leaving three runners on base.
Junior Kiley Conner swung the momentum with a triple in the bottom of the fourth that plated teammate Grace Renschen, who reached base on a walk. Conner then scored on a passed ball to give Lake Central a 2-0 lead.
"I think (my triple) was really huge," Conner said. "It brought all of our energy up and all of my teammates up, and then we just kept going from there. It was a really big hit."
Junior Katie O'Drobinak stepped in as a pinch hitter and gave the Indians a bit more cushion with a two-run run double in the bottom of the sixth, which turned out to be the difference in the game.
Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman said he was pleased with the way his team responded, especially when the Bulldogs got on the board.
"I liked that we faced a little adversity there at the end," Sherman said. "Fortunately and unfortunately we hadn't faced a lot of it during our first six games of the season, so I actually think that's something that's going to help us moving forward. ... You know that at the top of the seventh there with Elish and Holloway coming up, there's gonna be some sort of push from CP."
Bulldogs coach Angie Richwalski, who graduated from Lake Central in 2006 and won a state championship with the Indians in 2004, commended her team for never giving up. However, in her first game as a head coach against her alma mater, the former standout pitcher tipped her cap to another star pitcher, Pepkowski.
Pepkowski has committed to Loyola, which is where Richwalski competed in college.
"Peyton does a great job of getting ahead and then working her way up (the strike zone). Our girls were getting caught on the first pitch and then chasing the high pitches a little bit," Richwalski said. "I'm sure that's her go-to method, and I respect it. I did it and that's how I threw, so I understand it. I threw that way because it's the hardest one to hit against."