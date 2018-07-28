CROWN POINT — On a sun-baked afternoon in the summer of 1981, I took my comb and basketball to a home in Crown Point's Fashion Terrace neighborhood to play a little basketball with some friends.
I was hanging nets and talking trash in the backyard half-court hoop that was a magnet for youngsters.
Suddenly, one of my "Js" was blocked hard and went bouncing over the fence into another yard. As the ball was still rolling my friends laughed at me, so I said a word I shouldn't have.
That's when Eli Kvachkoff, Jr., a man in his middle 40s who owned the home and the same guy who had slapped my shot into another zip code, put his finger in my face and spoke.
"Don't say things like that here. That's unacceptable. You're better than that. Now, let's play some ball."
Lesson taught. Lesson learned.
Such old-school love has been a lifelong mark of the man known as "Coach K" in Crown Point. He's had that nickname in the early 1970s long before America ever heard of Mike Krzyzewski and the moniker the Duke hoops coach now owns.
On Wednesday Kvachkoff, Jr. died at the age of 82. His extreme love of family and athletics has been seen around the Region for a long time.
He is the patriarch of one of Northwest Indiana's greatest sports families. Here's a quick look at his resume.
His son, Doug, played basketball at Crown Point before graduating in 1977. Steve graduated in 1979, where he hooped and played baseball. He recently retired after 30-plus years as an IHSAA basketball official, working five state championship games.
Son Eli III graduated from Crown Point in 1982, a high-scoring shooter who went on to be an assistant coach at Hanover Central, helping the Wildcats to their only sectional championship in 1986. He's been an IHSAA softball official for several years.
Annie graduated in 1985 after leading the Bulldogs to three straight state championship games, winning it all in '84 and '85. She was named an All-American and led Purdue to its first NCAA tournament bid. The member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame coached at Highland and Crown Point. Annie was The Times Female Athlete of the Year in 1985.
On Annie's wedding day, her dad had her come back to the hoops court in the backyard wearing her dress. The two shot around for awhile. How perfect is that story?
Coach K has 18 grandchildren, most of them playing sports at Crown Point.
Courtney Kvachkoff was The Times Athlete of the Year in 2012 and sister Abby Kvachkoff was The Times Athlete of the Year in 2014. Another granddaughter, Alex Equihua, helped lead C.P. to the last two Class 4A state championship games in volleyball.
And Coach K and his beloved wife Barbara were at almost every single game of the family tree.
"He loved his family and he supported everyone the same," Eli III said. "They were always going to games."
Annie brought up at Friday's wake at Geisen Funeral her father's "Oreo Theory" of athletics and/or life. It was simple. Say something good. Bring up the areas where more work is needed. Then, end it with something good.
"He'd say, 'You scored 20 points tonight, which is good,'" Eli III said. "But you were 6-of-30 from the field. But you did seem to shoot with a lot of confidence."
The lines at Geisen was long. Many were wearing red, Coach K's favorite color. There were some tears, yes. But there were a lot more smiles as people remembered how this great man had influenced so many lives.
He graduated from Tolleston High School having never played basketball. Instead, he boxed. After a stint with the United States Marines, he and Barb made Crown Point their home.
He read books on basketball and baseball to learn how to coach the kids on the finer points of games he never played. He directed the Boys and Girls Club in Hobart and Glen Park. He worked other jobs, too, but nothing that got in the way of practices.
He managed and coached Little League in C.P. for decades. He coached basketball at St. Mary's for 13 years, the church where he was a member for 50-plus years.
The countless photos of all the teams he coached in the funeral home was a great symbol of this great man's life.
Sports were fun, he once told me. It's great to test yourself as a kid to see how good you can be. It's great to learn how to be a good teammate, learning how to win or lose. Athletics help prepare the young for life, he said many years ago.
He was and is absolutely correct.
A few months ago, he asked Eli III and Annie to go for a ride with him. He drove into Saint Mary's Cemetery, not far from his home. He asked Barb to stand on the porch and wave.
Coach K found a lot where he could see his life's love, waving to him. He bought that lot, where he was buried Saturday.
He told his family he wanted to be able to watch the home where so much love was embraced for so long. He wanted to see the basketball court in the back. He wanted to see the kids play for all of eternity.
He suggested tearing down the garage so he could see all of the basketball court. Barb said no, you can just watch the games from heaven.
Amen. I'm sure that is going on right now.