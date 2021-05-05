WATCH NOW: Crown Point hands Lake Central first loss, splitting series between nationally ranked teams

CROWN POINT — Crown Point coach Angie Richwalski had already mapped out a pitching strategy ahead of Wednesday's Duneland Athletic Conference showdown with Lake Central, but Grace Lucka made her change it.
"The original plan was to let (Lucka) go through (the Indians') lineup one time and then bring in (Madi) Elish to kind of keep them off balance, but (Lucka) was playing so well that it was like, 'Why would I pull her at this point? Just keep going, keep going until it changes direction,'" Richwalski said.
As it turns out, Lucka didn't need any relief in the circle as she led the Bulldogs to a 5-0 home victory. The senior threw a gem, notching six strikeouts and giving up two hits and two walks in a complete-game effort to hand Lake Central its first loss of the season.
Entering Wednesday's matchup, the Indians were ranked as the No. 15 team in the country by MaxPreps, while Crown Point came in at No. 28.
Lake Central won 4-2 at home in the rivals' first meeting this season, but Lucka said she felt confident in the rematch, which could potentially be a trilogy if both teams win their sectionals and advance to a Class 4A regional June 1.
"I knew my defense was behind me, and they did so good," Lucka said. "They were perfect, so I was just trying to play for them and pitch my best game."
Lucka ended the game by striking out Indians senior and Eastern Illinois recruit Mikayla Creasbaum in the top of the seventh inning, and Lucka's teammates immediately rushed the diamond to give her a group hug.
Among her joyous counterparts was Elish, who flashed a bright smile when discussing Lucka's outing. The two pitchers said they push each other nearly every day in practice, so Elish was thrilled to see Lucka's hard work pay off.
"Oh my gosh, she did amazing!" Elish said. "It was awesome being in center (field) and being able to watch her dominate them in the circle."
While Lucka kept Lake Central at bay and allowed Elish to remain in the outfield, Elish still had a game to remember. The Arizona commit went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs. Elish crushed the first homer to right field off of Indians junior Amanda Aardema in the bottom of the first to give her team a 1-0 lead, and then she hit another home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth. The second homer barely cleared the outfield fence, but nevertheless, it still put the Bulldogs ahead 3-0.
As Elish rounded the bases, her emotions were palpable.
"I didn't know that I was going around the bases flexing," Elish said, laughing. "I was just so excited and so happy."
The senior also had a double in the bottom of the fourth and scored on an RBI single from Notre Dame recruit Anna Holloway.
Richwalski described Elish, whose older sister Miranda starred at Texas, as a "monstrous athlete." This season the senior has registered a 1.50 ERA with 54 strikeouts and nine walks, while batting .518 with 29 hits, 19 RBIs and a team-high six home runs.
"That kid refused to lose (Wednesday)," Richwalski said. " ... It doesn't surprise me that she put two out. ... She's been hitting really well so far, and she's a very disciplined hitter, so when she gets her pitch, any one of them could go out."
Richwalski added that Wednesday's victory was a "patch game," referencing the patch her players would receive for their letterman jackets if Crown Point (17-2, 10-1) and Lake Central (19-1, 9-1) finish as co-DAC champs. If the Bulldogs had lost to the Indians for the second time this season, that goal would have been all but impossible.
With that in mind, Emily Phillips made sure her team came away victorious. The sophomore, who won a state championship with the Crown Point girls basketball program in the winter, tacked on two more runs with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
"I just came ready (Wednesday)," Phillips said. "I knew what we were playing against, and I really wanted it. I just made sure I was at my best."
Katie O'Drobinak and Grace Renschen each had a single for the Indians in the top of the fourth and the seventh, respectively.
Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman gave a lot of credit to Lucka for helping Crown Point snap his team's 19-game winning streak, but he emphasized that Wednesday's loss does not "put a blemish" on the Indians' season.
"Baseball and softball are funny games, and it is so extremely difficult to go an entire season without a loss," Sherman said. "Some day there's going to be a game that just doesn't go your way, and we've been fortunate that we haven't had to deal with that yet. Will this make us a better softball team? I don't know. That's going to be up to the girls. ... But being 19-1 during your first 20 games is still pretty darn good."