WATCH NOW: Crown Point hands Lake Central first loss, splitting series between nationally ranked teams

"I knew my defense was behind me, and they did so good," Lucka said. "They were perfect, so I was just trying to play for them and pitch my best game."

Lucka ended the game by striking out Indians senior and Eastern Illinois recruit Mikayla Creasbaum in the top of the seventh inning, and Lucka's teammates immediately rushed the diamond to give her a group hug.

Among her joyous counterparts was Elish, who flashed a bright smile when discussing Lucka's outing. The two pitchers said they push each other nearly every day in practice, so Elish was thrilled to see Lucka's hard work pay off.

"Oh my gosh, she did amazing!" Elish said. "It was awesome being in center (field) and being able to watch her dominate them in the circle."

While Lucka kept Lake Central at bay and allowed Elish to remain in the outfield, Elish still had a game to remember. The Arizona commit went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs. Elish crushed the first homer to right field off of Indians junior Amanda Aardema in the bottom of the first to give her team a 1-0 lead, and then she hit another home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth. The second homer barely cleared the outfield fence, but nevertheless, it still put the Bulldogs ahead 3-0.

As Elish rounded the bases, her emotions were palpable.