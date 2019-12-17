MERRILLVILLE — Tyler Turley turned a corner this summer.
The Hobart junior is wrestling with purpose after a disappointing sophomore postseason.
“I was just all up in my head (last year). I’m trusting myself more. I’m flowing with things. I’m not thinking too much, just going out there and letting it fly,” Turley said. “I put a lot of time in during the offseason with coach (Jason) Cook, spent a lot of time in the room.”
He crossed a goal off the list at Hobart’s dual with Lowell Thursday, notching an 8-0 major decision over Shawn Hollis. Hollis beat Turley 5-4 last March.
“He is much more confident (this season),” Cook said. “He wrestled more than anyone in our program in the spring. It really shows. Football season, you’re not wrestling but he was working on everything during football. That’s a testament to his mental focus, to his drive because he’s thinking about his goals all the time.”
Turley took a week off after a first-round semistate loss to Crown Point’s Noah Hollendonner and was back in the wrestling room the following Monday.
“(That loss) was in my head for a long time. I would say it probably didn’t drop until football season,” Turley said. “I don’t think it’ll ever really erase.”
He was an easy 5-0 at the Tom Cameron Invite Saturday and is ranked No. 7 in the state at 152 pounds. Anything short of Indianapolis simply isn’t acceptable.
“I need to get it done this year. This is the year,” Turley said.
Portage third at Traicoff
Times No. 6 Portage was the top local team at the 31st annual Traicoff Invitational Saturday at Calumet. The Indians were 3-2 on the day.
Cathedral won the 16-team event with Franklin finishing second. Valparaiso was the next local team in 10th. Lowell was 11th, Calumet 13th, Lake Station 14th and Munster 15th.
Crown Point keeps winning
Times No. 1 Crown Point continued its impressive season last week.
The Bulldogs beat No. 3 Chesterton 39-34 in an important Duneland Athletic Conference dual on Dec. 11.
CP also earned a trio of team victories against Illinois schools at the Oak Park River Forest (Illinois) Invitational Saturday. The Bulldogs took down the hosts 33-31, topped Providence 55-18 and beat DeKalb 34-31. DeKalb is ranked No. 40 nationally, as a team, by InterMat.
Freshman 106-pounder Sam Goin pinned DeKalb’s Ben Aranda, the No. 18 wrestler in his class in the country, at 5:15.
Crown Point 132-pound sophomore Jesse Mendez lost for the first time in a high school match against Oak Park River Forest. He bumped up to 138 pounds and lost a 7-4 decision to All American and Indiana University signee Nico Bolivar.