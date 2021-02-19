Crown Point's defense 'best it's ever been' ahead of semistate matchup with Fort Wayne Carroll

Fort Wayne Carroll has scored over 50 points in 24 consecutive games.
Crown Point has only allowed its opponents to reach 50 points three times this season.
Something will have to give Saturday when the two teams meet in the Class 4A LaPorte Semistate. The Bulldogs (23-1), ranked No. 2 in the state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, are eyeing their first trip to state since 1997, while the No. 5 Chargers (25-2) are seeking their first state berth in program history.
"Honestly, we're just going to do what we always do, which is our press (defense)," Alyna Santiago said. "We obviously have to have more intense ball pressure because they like to run their motion offense. ... We're just going to try to take it away by having great ball pressure."
Santiago, a senior and Indiana University Northwest commit, is one of the most relentless on-ball defenders in the Region. She enjoys wreaking havoc alongside her teammates on the perimeter, and even when opposing players are able to get past them, there's usually a formidable figure waiting near the rim.
"Lilly (Stoddard) helps us a ton down there," Santiago said. "She alters so many shots, so all we have to do as guards is keep pressuring the other team's guards because we know Lilly will be there."
Last weekend, Stoddard recorded four blocks against Penn in the LaPorte Regional final, marking the fourth game this season in which she swatted four or more shots.
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said the Purdue recruit will be key to the Bulldogs' success as they look to slow down Fort Wayne Carroll.
Senior Emily Parrett and sophomore Taylor Fordyce lead the Chargers in scoring at 13.1 points and 10.7 points per game, respectively. However, twin sophomores Saniya Jackson and Nevaeh Jackson paced the Chargers with 16 points and 14 points, respectively, in their victory over Homestead in the Marion Regional championship.
"Normally, a 6-4 post player is pretty much relegated to being around the basket and not playing on the perimeter much, but Lilly is able to switch onto all five positions, and she's definitely going to be asked to do that," Seibert said. "All of the players (Fort Wayne Carroll) brings in can handle the ball and shoot the 3."
In addition to the defensive expertise of Stoddard and Santiago, star guard Jessica Carrothers believes their intangibles are what truly brings Crown Point together. Stoddard is usually even-keeled, while Santiago wears her emotions on her sleeve.
"I think it's a perfect mix," Carrothers said. "I think when Lyna gets hyped, she gets me hyped because we're obviously really close, and whenever she gets happy about something, we all get happy about something. Then we have Lilly who just keeps us all calm, and I think that's a positive, too.
"We always talk about not letting our highs get to high or our lows get to low."
Two years ago, Carrothers, Stoddard and Santiago appeared in their first semistate game for the Bulldogs, and Crown Point was soundly defeated by eventual state champion Hamilton Southeastern.
This time around, Santiago thinks defense could be the difference between heading home and heading to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the state title game.
"In past years, we would say our defense was OK, but this year I feel like it's the best it's ever been," Santiago said. "We have girls that want to play defense and want to go after the ball because we know most of our offense is created off of our defense."