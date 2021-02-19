Crown Point's defense 'best it's ever been' ahead of semistate matchup with Fort Wayne Carroll

Fort Wayne Carroll has scored over 50 points in 24 consecutive games.

Crown Point has only allowed its opponents to reach 50 points three times this season.

Something will have to give Saturday when the two teams meet in the Class 4A LaPorte Semistate. The Bulldogs (23-1), ranked No. 2 in the state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, are eyeing their first trip to state since 1997, while the No. 5 Chargers (25-2) are seeking their first state berth in program history.

"Honestly, we're just going to do what we always do, which is our press (defense)," Alyna Santiago said. "We obviously have to have more intense ball pressure because they like to run their motion offense. ... We're just going to try to take it away by having great ball pressure."

Santiago, a senior and Indiana University Northwest commit, is one of the most relentless on-ball defenders in the Region. She enjoys wreaking havoc alongside her teammates on the perimeter, and even when opposing players are able to get past them, there's usually a formidable figure waiting near the rim.

"Lilly (Stoddard) helps us a ton down there," Santiago said. "She alters so many shots, so all we have to do as guards is keep pressuring the other team's guards because we know Lilly will be there."