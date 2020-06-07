Crown Point's Zoie Rettig reflects on 2017 state title run; Bulldogs reload with pitching depth for 2021

"We're going to have less experience next year than the program as a whole would normally have," said Richwalski, who won a state championship with the Indians in 2004. "I'll have a big senior class but they'll have not played their junior year. ... And then I'll essentially have two groups of freshmen from an experience perspective, so it'll be an interesting year next year for sure."

Unlike any other teams in the Region, the Bulldogs will still have a trio of star pitchers returning for the 2021 campaign, and all of them have played in big games. Brinkley Kita, who has garnered the attention of several Division I programs, will be a junior. Madi Young and Madi Elish, who have verbally committed to Bowling Green and Arizona, respectively, will both be seniors.

Elish admitted that she was a bit lost when the 2020 campaign was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, but over the last few months she's been working out regularly at home to stay as close to game-shape as possible. Although she still has one more prep season left, Elish said it hurt to not send this year's graduating class off on a high note, especially because of her relationship with Rettig.