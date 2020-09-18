Delaney Adams guides Crown Point to sectional title, Olivia Safranek steps up for Lake Central

"When I'm not in a competitive environment, it's easy to think about all of that stuff," Madelyn Adams said in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. "But once you're in a competitive environment, you just gotta focus on where you're at and what your goal is at the time.

"It really has been a good week."

On Monday, the Bulldogs won the Duneland Athletic Conference title, which was their first conference crown during Vinovich's tenure as the team's coach. She's been at the helm for four seasons and believes her players are rounding into shape at the right time.

"One of the things that I love about this particular group of girls is that they're all in for each other. Nobody's in it for themselves," Vinovich said. "Delaney's biggest concern (Friday) was how's everyone else doing? I don't have people out here who are trying to be the medalist. I have people out here who are trying to win for their teammates."

Sophomore standout

Coming into the season, Lake Central coach Andy Gurnak wasn't really sure what his team would look like. The Indians lost their top three golfers to graduation, but in her postseason debut, sophomore Olivia Safranek stepped up.