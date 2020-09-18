Delaney Adams guides Crown Point to sectional title, Olivia Safranek steps up for Lake Central

ST. JOHN — Back to back.
That's the only goal Crown Point senior Delaney Adams had on her mind Friday at the Lake Central sectional.
"Our mindset was, 'We want to be here, and we want to win,'" Adams said. "We've worked really hard all year."
Last season, the Bulldogs claimed their first sectional crown since 2012, and Adams made sure they came away with the sectional title once again en route to earning medalist honors.
The senior shot an 82, a couple strokes below her season average according to Crown Point coach Jennifer Vinovich, and for Adams it was all about persevering through the weather.
"Since it was so cold this morning, the greens were harder so nothing was really sticking on my approach shots," Adams said. "On the front nine (holes), I didn't hit any greens in regulation, so I was scrambling to get up and down. But after that, on the back nine I started to figure it out."
Adams shot a 42 on the front nine and a 40 on the back nine, highlighted by a a birdie on the 14th hole. Her strong performance guided Crown Point to its ninth sectional championship in program history, but she refused to take much of the credit.
The Bulldogs posted a team score of 347, and Madelyn Adams, Delaney's twin sister, also had a big day. She finished as the individual runner-up behind her sibling with an 85 and had a birdie on No. 12.
"When I'm not in a competitive environment, it's easy to think about all of that stuff," Madelyn Adams said in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. "But once you're in a competitive environment, you just gotta focus on where you're at and what your goal is at the time.
"It really has been a good week."
On Monday, the Bulldogs won the Duneland Athletic Conference title, which was their first conference crown during Vinovich's tenure as the team's coach. She's been at the helm for four seasons and believes her players are rounding into shape at the right time.
"One of the things that I love about this particular group of girls is that they're all in for each other. Nobody's in it for themselves," Vinovich said. "Delaney's biggest concern (Friday) was how's everyone else doing? I don't have people out here who are trying to be the medalist. I have people out here who are trying to win for their teammates."
Sophomore standout
Coming into the season, Lake Central coach Andy Gurnak wasn't really sure what his team would look like. The Indians lost their top three golfers to graduation, but in her postseason debut, sophomore Olivia Safranek stepped up.
"I definitely think I really played good today," Safranek said. "I feel like I played the wind smart, and I was able to keep my mental game down, and overall I feel like the wind didn't bother me in the end. I was too focused on hitting the next shot, and on the bad shots you just have to move on."
The sophomore shot a team-low 89 and helped Lake Central finish as runner-up with a 373. Gurnak commended Safranek for her strong showing but also acknowledged her overall growth throughout the season.
Safranek has "played her way into the varsity lineup" this year, according to Gurnak, and the sophomore has slotted in as the team's No. 4 of No. 5 golfer depending on the match.
"She's basically taken off 20 plus off strokes from last year, and it's amazing to see that," Gurnak said. "Hopefully the other girls learn that, yeah, when you put the time in and effort in, good things happen. I'm very pleased with our overall improvement from where I thought we were at, and I still think we're still getting better."
Munster placed third with a team score of 378 and will join Crown Point and Lake Central at the Lafayette Jefferson Regional on Sept. 26. Senior Rebecca Jones led the way for the Mustangs with an 86, which was good for third place individually.
Lowell's trio of Catherine Swiercz, Ashley Smith and Paige May were the three individuals who advanced.
Gallery: Girls golf at Lake Central Invitational
