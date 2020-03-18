Demondrick Velez embodies 21st Century's success on and off of the court

GARY — It wasn’t supposed to be like this.
The coronavirus pandemic has halted the IHSAA boys basketball playoffs, and 21st Century forward Demondrick Velez is struggling to accept that his final prep campaign might be remembered as the greatest season that never was.
“I’ve thought about the possibility, but I’ve tried to stray away from it as much as possible,” Velez said of his senior season ending. “We didn’t accomplish our goal and that’s winning that state title — or at least being able to participate in that atmosphere."
After dominating Kouts on March 7 to claim their fifth straight sectional championship, the Cougars looked poised to make a run to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and potentially bring back their school’s first state title. But with COVID-19 continuing to spread, that dream seems to creep further and further from reality and could eventually affect other milestones away from the court.
In addition to securing his high school diploma, Velez has also taken classes at Ivy Tech and Indiana University Northwest while attending 21st Century. The senior is set to graduate from Ivy Tech with an associate degree in general studies on May 9, before he walks the stage again with the Cougars’ senior class on May 18.
Velez has already earned 60 college credits and will enroll at IUPUI in the fall as a junior, and he doesn’t take that accomplishment lightly. Growing up in Gary, Velez acknowledged that not many kids pursue higher education. But because of 21st Century’s support, he is well on his way to becoming the first four-year college graduate in his family.
“To put it in perspective, I just say that I’m blessed,” said Velez, who volunteers in 21st Century’s guidance office. “Anybody can do it, and I just want to encourage the youth because that’s where it starts from. I just say, ‘Nothing beats a failure but a try.’ I think that’s really true, so I always talk to other kids and try to help them.”
Kevin Teasley founded 21st Century in 2005 and now serves as its superintendent. His initial goal was to provide kids in Gary with tangible pathways to college, and according to him, Velez is the 30th student to obtain an associate degree by utilizing the charter school’s unique education opportunities.
However, it wasn’t solely the love of learning that pushed Velez to pursue higher education, but rather his love interest. Velez’ girlfriend, fellow senior Andrenia Hall, is the captain of the cheerleading team. She has also secured an associate degree in liberal arts from Ivy Tech and will attend Indiana University Bloomington in the fall.
“When he was a freshman, he noticed this young lady that he wanted to date,” Teasley said with a laugh. “For the first semester, they were in class together. But for the second semester, she wasn’t around as much. And he was like, ‘Where’s Andrenia?’”
Both students took the ACCUPLACER college placement exam as freshmen, but Velez didn’t take his test as seriously as his future girlfriend did. So, when she started spending less time at 21st Century and more time on local college campuses, Velez knew he had to step up in the classroom or he’d miss out on his chance to court Hall.
Velez eventually retook the ACCUPLACER and enrolled in college classes during the second semester of his sophomore year. He is now ranked fourth in the Cougars’ graduating class, while Hall comes in at No. 1. The senior thanked his significant other for pushing him to tap deeper into his potential and to realize that he could be more than a basketball player.
“I was like, ‘Man, you’re leaving the building and taking these classes? That’s amazing!’” Velez said. “I knew she could do it, so I was encouraging her. And she was like, ‘You can do it, too.’ And I was like, ‘Nah, that’s not for me.’ I just wanted to hoop and make it by, but she influenced me the most.”
As his senior years winds down, Velez wants nothing more than to give his girlfriend one last chance to cheer him on. 21st Century was slated to play Elkhart Christian in the Class A Triton Regional semifinals and have all of the pieces to take down the Eagles en route to the Cougars’ first regional crown in three seasons.
Johnell Davis is the team's bona fide star, Triyonte Lomax is the crafty floor general, Cameron Jernigan is the human highlight reel and Velez is the cleanup man. The 6-foot-5 forward may not provide as many dazzling plays as his senior counterparts, but 21st Century coach Rodney Williams believes his tenacity is just as important to the program’s success.
“You gotta have that dog in you,” Williams said. “Demondrick has it.”
Aside from the toughness Velez brings on the hardwood, Williams added that he is even more impressed with how determined his starting forward is in the classroom. Velez headlines a group of nine seniors on the Cougars' squad, who have all earned college credits or career certificates.
“It just tells us that we’ve done our job as coaches,” Williams said. “We stress academics first and then basketball. All of them have taken to it pretty well, and they’re doing a good job.”
This year, Velez is averaging 7.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and has posted four double-doubles. He is also shooting 54.1% from the floor and has had three outings with at least four blocks.
With the state playoffs hanging in the balance, Velez is praying that his last time wearing a 21st Century jersey didn’t already happen. The Cougars are 22-3 on the season, their best record in school history, and Velez said he is ready to finish off the program's memorable campaign before leaving his hometown and continuing his college studies at IUPUI.
“I’m really humble about it,” said Velez, who plans to walk-on with the Jaguars, “I don’t go around like, ‘I have a degree! I have a degree!’ because I’m not that type of person. I’d rather help first. Talking to my coaches, I didn’t realize that I’ll probably be the first player on the varsity basketball team to graduate with an associate degree. That’s a huge accomplishment.
“But as far as on the court, if we get to play, I’ll do whatever it takes to help my team win. I don’t get tired, so I’m always going to be that dog.”