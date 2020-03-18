Demondrick Velez embodies 21st Century's success on and off of the court

“To put it in perspective, I just say that I’m blessed,” said Velez, who volunteers in 21st Century’s guidance office. “Anybody can do it, and I just want to encourage the youth because that’s where it starts from. I just say, ‘Nothing beats a failure but a try.’ I think that’s really true, so I always talk to other kids and try to help them.”

Kevin Teasley founded 21st Century in 2005 and now serves as its superintendent. His initial goal was to provide kids in Gary with tangible pathways to college, and according to him, Velez is the 30th student to obtain an associate degree by utilizing the charter school’s unique education opportunities.

However, it wasn’t solely the love of learning that pushed Velez to pursue higher education, but rather his love interest. Velez’ girlfriend, fellow senior Andrenia Hall, is the captain of the cheerleading team. She has also secured an associate degree in liberal arts from Ivy Tech and will attend Indiana University Bloomington in the fall.

“When he was a freshman, he noticed this young lady that he wanted to date,” Teasley said with a laugh. “For the first semester, they were in class together. But for the second semester, she wasn’t around as much. And he was like, ‘Where’s Andrenia?’”